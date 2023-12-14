Those saddled with responsibility must show leadership — NGF

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum has said that those charged with the responsibility of executing policies in the country must show leadership, knowledge

By Henry Umoru

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, the umbrella body of the 36 state governors has said that those charged with the responsibility of executing policies in the country must show leadership, knowledge, integrity, accountability, and transparency, especially at this time of major global happenings all around us.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja while declaring open a two- day Training for Journalists, the NGF Director- General, Asishana Okauru said that he was referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war and the attendant supply chain issues arising from these wars, the rise of extremism, world wide depression, climate change, UK has been hit by Brexit, technology particularly artificial intelligence, among others.

The training organised by the NGF was in collaboration with Premium Times Academy.

Okauru said: “Your role as journalist is crucial in crafting and shaping policies. You could actually potentially derail a well thought out policy as a result of poor messaging. It is, therefore, important we work together to better understand the policy value chain.

“For me, it would appear that in our environment, the implementation segment has been the weakest part of the entire policy value chain. This calls for patience and understanding.

“Those charged with the responsibility of executing policies in the country must show leadership, knowledge, integrity, accountability, and transparency especially at this time of major global happenings all around us.

NAN MD says the media must track budgetary process

Also speaking, Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Ali Muhammad Ali called on the media to help promote accountability and transparency in the conduct of government business, just as he said that the media must remain in the vanguard of tracking the budgetary process to ensure that the Nigerian people get the actual value allocated in fiscal proposals.

Ali said: “Section 22 of the constitution states that ‘The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.”

