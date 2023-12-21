Those responsible for Kaduna bombing will be punished, FG reassures

File: President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu reaffirmed that anyone found culpable in the bombing of innocent civilians in a Kaduna village won’t go unpunished

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed on Thursday that all those responsible for the bombing of innocent civilians in a Kaduna village will be severely punished.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the hint at a world news conference in Abuja.

The minister said as a prelude to sanctioning those found culpable, the Federal Government had launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The minister said: “Investigations have been launched into the unfortunate incident and the President assured that those involved would not go unpunished.

“You are aware that our country faces challenges of insecurity particularly the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency.

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, President Tinubu has made the fight against insecurity a top priority of his administration as contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Comprehensive strategies are being implemented to address the root causes of these issues and ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

“The President understands the multifaceted nature of the challenges, and his commitment extends beyond military interventions. It encompasses even a non-kinetic approach.

“The goal is not only to quell immediate threats but also to create an environment where citizens can live without fear and insecurity.

“Investments in the modernization and equipping of our security forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement are key components of this commitment.

“The Nigerian Air Force a few months ago took delivery of four new aircraft, to strengthen the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“President Tinubu is working tirelessly to ensure that our security apparatus is well-equipped, motivated, and strategically positioned to protect our nation from external and internal threats.

“Furthermore, efforts are underway to address the root causes of insecurity, including youth unemployment, poverty, and social inequality.

“The administration is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that will not only tackle the symptoms but also address the underlying factors contributing to insecurity,” Idris said.