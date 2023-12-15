There’s no Anwai community in Asaba – Asagba of Asaba, Edozien

By Innocent Anaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, has said no Anwai community exists in Asaba, Delta State and he remains the only recognised traditional ruler of Asaba.

Asagba Edozien made the clarifications, yesterday, at his palace while briefing newsmen on recent media publications ascribing the title of Asagba of Anwai to one Nduka Elunor, whose residence was said to have been raided by Department of State Services, DSS, operatives over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The traditional ruler, who spoke through the Palace Secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili, said the area commonly referred to as Anwai was an integral part of Asaba under his watch and never had a traditional ruler of its own.

Asagba Edozien explained that though Elunor remained a highly respected and loyal Chief in Asaba, no special title was conferred on him except that he, as a Chief, had chosen to live and do business in the said community, where he had used his influence to ensure peace, law and order in the locality.

He emphasized that his Palace was never raided by DSS operatives, neither was he aware that Elunor’s residence was raided, but only got to know about it on the pages of national dailies.

The traditional ruler maintained that while the Palace would continue to identify with progressive minds in the community, it would not condone acts of indiscipline, insubordination and lawlessness from any of its Chiefs, no matter how highly placed.

Elunor was said to have been arrested by DSS following an alleged discovery of a firearm and some incriminating items in his residence.