Theft: You may never see me again in Calabar – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has said he might never perform in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, again.

This comes after one of his items was reportedly stolen while in the city.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mayorkun expressed his dissatisfaction with the people of Calabar after his performance at the Calabar festival on Monday.

He wrote: “CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, good luck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho. ❤”

Responding to Mayowa’s claims via his X handle #Iyanya pleaded with the people of Calabar and offered compensation to whoever returned the undisclosed item taken from Mayorkun.

He wrote: “My calabar people, this is very bad for the peaceful people I know us to be.

“The government has brought my colleagues to entertain you, all you owe them is protection and great hospitality.

“If you know anyone who stole from my brother , please return it and I will personally compensate you.

Recall Mayorkun, recently put out his highly anticipated extended play (EP) titled ‘Love, for Free’.

The 5-track EP features songs like ‘Lose Control’ featuring Blxckie, ‘Thermo,’ ‘For Daddy,’ ‘My Energy,’ and ‘Lowkey’.

The EP is Mayorkun’s first project release since his 2021 album.

Mayorkun gained popularity in 2016 after he released his debut single ‘Eleko’, which was produced by Puffy Tee.

Vanguard News