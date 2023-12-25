The role of Research and Development (R&D) in achieving food security

By Oladele Oladipupo

Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa has a total land area of 910,770 square. kilometers with an estimated population of 200 million people. The country is blessed with both human and mineral resources not only that but also has favourable climate, good weather condition, water resources and arable lands. It is a paradox that with all of these resources bestowed upon the nation, many people still die of starvation.

The stark reality is that majority of Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day. Every day, the prices of foodstuffs keep increasing at an astronomical rate. At the same time, our local currency has been devalued making its purchasing power to be low. It is no longer news that our country is currently experiencing food crisis.

It will be recalled that successive administrations had one time or the other embarked on some laudable agricultural initiatives in an attempt to achieve food security in the country. These included but not limited to the following: establishment of twelve River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAS) in all the six Geopolitical Zones, Establishment of the Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI) in all the 774 Local Government Areas and Establishment of Green Revolution and Operation Feed The Nation.

However, the success of these laudable programmes was hindered due to poor co-ordination, lack of political will, policy reversal and lack of involvement of beneficiaries in project design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. Today, our food security is being threatened by the following challenges, namely: Climate Change, Urbanization, Population Explosion, Flood, Insecurity and Farmers/herders clashes to mention but just a few. The question now is: what can our nation do to achieve food security? The last two decades have proved that Research and Development can play a significant role in achieving food security. There is a lot of quality research in the country that is not finding its way into industries.

It will be recalledl that during the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, cassava bread was produced. Some scientists carried out a research and came up with the idea of mixing cassava flour with wheat flour. Unfortunately, the idea was jettisoned along the line due to lack of political will. This idea could have saved the country substantial amount of foreign exchange. Ukraine Government supplies the rest of the world with wheat. Unfortunately, there is war going on between Ukraine and Russia. Wheat is now very expensive, not only that but also difficult to come by. It is regrettable to say that African Leaders do not pay much attention to Research and Development.

Two decades ago, there was Abuja declaration that required African leaders to invest 2 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Research and Development, but this has never happened in Nigeria. It is also crucial to remember that UNESCO has recommended that 26 per cent of our annual budget be allocated to the education sector. Unfortunately, this recommendation has not been consistently implemented over the years.

My concern is that we are not getting our priorities right. We do prefer to waste our resources on things that are irrelevant rather than expending them on education. It is imperative that we should invest heavily in Research and Development if we are to achieve food security. For instance, non availability of data has been a serious challenge in this country. There is need for us to generate data on soil quality, water quality, rainfall pattern, weather condition and data on application and distribution of fertilizers. This will enable us make informed decisions.

Our universities are supposed to generate credible data for policymakers. However, our public universities are not only poorly funded but they do not have well equipped functional laboratories where they can carry out meaningful research. Apart from the universities, there are International Research Organizations that do carry out research on Tropical Crops. These include: International Institute for Tropical Agriculture in Ibadan (IITA), The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in Rome and the United Nations Food Program in Geneva. Through Research, scientist have been able to produce varieties of corn, tomatoes, rice and wheat through the application of genetic engineering. It is also important to mention here that most of the raw materials that are being employed in our various industries are products of research.

For instance, “Ethanol” which is produced from cassava and corn is being used as raw material in most of the industries as well as research laboratories, as “solvent”. There are quite a lot of research activities that are being carried out at the IITA where scientists are busy working on various tropical crops like cassava, yam and potatoes. In addition, scientists are also carrying out research on various species of oil palm seedlings at the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIIFOR) in Benin city, Edo State Capital. There is also Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan. In most of the advanced countries, Research and Development is accorded top priority. Most of our rich men and women do not invest in Research. African leaders too have not been doing well as far as investing their resources in research is concerned.

It is time for African leaders to pay attention to research innovations from our universities. I would like to implore our African leaders to ensure that the 2 per cent GDP Abuja declaration which is required to be invested in Research and Development is implemented without further delay. I would also like to suggest that the African Union should consider setting up a Regional Research and Development Centre in Addis – Ababa, Ethiopia.

Email: [email protected]