The Power of Authenticity: Genuine Public Delivery that Captivates and Inspires, By Ruth Oji

Authenticity is the connection between what you are saying, what you believe, and how you are expressing it. It is about showing your true self to your listeners-not the words of others, mainly through words, actions, and body language. This article explores the power of authenticity in creating captivating and inspiring speeches.

In many ways, authentic speeches are what allows your listeners to see what you see, feel what you feel, and connect with you. Oftentimes, when we speak about things we enjoy or are passionate about, our body language, our brightened eyes, and our powered voice draw out powerful authentic communication.

However, it may not be the same for all cases or for everyone. How can we improve our public speaking with authenticity, and why is it important to do so? A genuine or authentic delivery fosters trust and engagement, and it resonates with the audience. We want to keep the importance of authenticity in mind while making public speeches to create lasting impressions that inspire and captivate the minds of our listeners. Kindly keep the following in mind:

I. Establishing Credibility and Trust:

Authenticity establishes a sense of credibility and trust between the speaker and the audience. The listeners are more likely to respect and be more attentive to fresh information, not repetitive monologue. The importance of being true to oneself and communicating with sincerity is key in holding the concentration of the receiver. When a speech is credible or true, it connects on a deeper level and builds trust, rapport, and flexibility needed for future conversations.

II. Connecting through Emotion:

An inauthentic speech is almost impossible to emotionally connect to. It may sound stiff, crammed, or even redundant to the listeners. Authenticity is key in eliciting genuine emotional responses from the audience. The originality immersed in authentic speeches allows the speaker to share personal stories, experiences, and vulnerabilities when appropriate. This allows the speaker to create relatable and empathetic connections needed to spark audience engagement. Expressing authentic feelings is a very vital addition for an inspiring speech.

III. Fostering Engagement and Active Listening:

Authenticity is a strong encouragement to audience engagement and active listening. It opens the audience to the speaker’s mind, and it reveals different insights to them. With a newly introduced perspective, the listener is captured and forced to listen. Genuine and authentic delivery captures attention, provokes thought, and encourages participation. To further improve the speech delivery and embed it with a strong sense of authentic connection, use conversational language and non-verbal cues that create an atmosphere of openness, mutual understanding, and active dialogue.

IV. Inspiring and Motivating:

Expecting a great sense of connection between you and your listeners may be incredibly hard without authenticity. However, you can expect it to be even harder to inspire and motivate an audience without authenticity – it is what inspires and motivates the audience. Attempting to convey the feelings and words of others may not communicate genuine passion and enthusiasm for the subject matter. Instead, the speaker should bring themselves in the picture to ignite a spark within the audience, inspiring them to act or embrace new perspectives and ideas.

V. Embracing Vulnerability:

Although vulnerability appears to many as a sense of weakness, it is sometimes necessary for effective public delivery. To create a genuine atmosphere especially in public delivery related to personal experiences, vulnerability must be embraced. It is what allows the listener to visualise and acknowledge the importance of what they are being told. Therefore, to inspire and captivate listeners, it is important to be open about limitations, challenges, or mistakes. Showing vulnerability generates empathy, humanises the speaker, and creates a safe space for the audience to connect and share their own experiences.

VI. Connection with Values and Beliefs:

Authenticity allows you to align your speech with your values and beliefs as a speaker to your audience. It gives room for the speaker to convey their genuine convictions and passions. Rather than only expressing what one feels their audience wants to hear, an authentic delivery reinforces shared values, strengthens the speaker’s credibility, and resonates deeply with the audience.

VII. Harnessing Individual Style and Personality:

It is of great significance to embrace one’s individual style and personality in public speaking. Inauthentic public delivery derails you from doing so as the speaker focuses on accurately telling the reasoning and thought structures of others. Instead, speakers should enhance their unique strengths and qualities through genuine delivery while focusing on how to portray them in their speeches. Authenticity allows speakers to shine as their true selves, capturing the attention and interest of the audience, and inspiring them to do the same.

VII. Building Lasting Connections:

Public delivery is a perfect aid in building lasting connections beyond the initial speech. However, it may be impossible to do so if the speaker’s authenticity isn’t evident. When it is, the potential for continued engagement, networking, and opportunities that result from genuine interactions with the audience can cement a speaker’s reputation and establish long-term relationships with listeners. Why? Many love to maintain relationships with those perceived to be credible and to be their genuine self.

X. Self-Reflection, Practice, and Growth:

Speakers should always engage in self-reflection and practice to enhance their genuine public delivery. Doing so would allow the opportunity to seek feedback, refine their communication skills, and identify areas for improvement. The journey towards authentic public speaking involves continual growth and self-discovery. The constant desire to create a different, original, and heart-felt speech is key in continuously portraying authenticity. Without this, it may be almost impossible to achieve growth while holding to one’s sense of self.

To sum up, authenticity is the strong connection needed to express your sayings or belief. It is salient in trust-building, in forging a lasting connection between speaker and audience, in harnessing individual styles, in connecting our values, beliefs, and emotions, in embracing vulnerability, in fostering engagement, and in self-reflection. Speakers should embrace authenticity in public delivery, knowing that their genuine self-expression has the power to captivate, inspire, and profoundly impact their audience.