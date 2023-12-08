The New Climate Change’s ‘Missionaries’

By Gbenga Olajuyigbe

It is not by accident that we have a country that decided to send a huge number of delegates to COP28 in Dubai despite excruciating pangs of poverty its people are afflicted with. It is symbolic of the ancient vow of the governing party; the innocuous part of CHANGE that produced the current government!

This is one government that refused to ignore its ancient pattern – a government that is post monitory of its legacy of ‘Change’ should not be blamed for addiction to change. If its paternal predecessor could not change the country for better, as promised nine years ago with its inglorious shipwrecked change-manifesto, we should not crucify its current successor for attempting to ‘change the climate’, even if the attempt does not demonstrate sufficient understanding of what climate change is all about. The face of poverty is being changed; with the brush of change, it is getting uglier.

For a fact, the government is rapidly changing the climate of almost everything it could lay hands on in the country. The poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. Isn’t that change?

It is defying the enlightening principles that if you find yourself in a pit, stop digging.

A government that doesn’t care that a large number of people at home are using firewood in place of astronomically expensive gas and kerosene is at COP28 with ‘422’ delegates. Indeed, climate of waste begins at home. This climate is often formed with ingredients from its extolled obnoxious policies that are filled with prescient values of cruel capitalism that is draining the blood of the poor so as to quench the thirst of the rich.

Assuming without conceding that the Federal Government sponsored four hundred and twenty two(422) delegates to COP 28 in Dubai as claimed; with a conservative estimate of $5,000 per person for flights, accommodation and estacode, the government would have spent $2,110,000 or 2.1billion Naira on the jamboree at this particular material time of austerity. This recklessly spent public fund would have supported 10,000 climate change at-risk population of small farm holder women and young people. A barn of yams from one these small farm holders would have had better impact than whole gains from this host of political patrons and jobbers packaged as climate change missionaries. Nigeria is not only poorer for this policy mishap and practice misadventure, the action further encumbered the scandal of food insecurity in a country that is largely agrarian.

What have been the contributions of these delegates to climate change debate in the past; their history and antecedence?

What has these new climate change missionaries done about the rising water level along the fertile Benue- Niger through, the costal land and sub-national states in Nigeria with perennial flood that has destroyed several farmlands and crops? What have they ever done about the poor people that are often deprived of their livelihoods and living? Aside, from the rising water level, what is the government doing about incidents of farmers-herders conflict, which is another climate change pushed conflict? This has led to food insecurity in Nigeria as well as increased the vulnerability of the poor small holders farmers. At home, what are these emergency midday missionaries have been doing about adaptation to the impact of climate crises in terms of reducing the vulnerability of poor farmers?

What has the government made of the Nigeria’s 2021 Climate Change Act that provided the framework for mainstreaming climate actions in line with national development priorities of building climate resilient people and sets a net-zero target for 2050-2070?

The climate of waste is not only about the epicurean climate change tourism that the government is funding. It is equally disposed to funding other waste in its proposed appropriation bill. For instance, it is committed to building a 15- billion–Naira-house for a Vice President that is not homeless. The same government that in less than two months ago assented to a supplementary budget that allocated 2.5 billion Naira for renovation of the same Vice President’s house. This means that there is already a house in existence. The fraud in our budgeting is a topic for another day.

This is a country that has housing deficit of over over 4 million for her population.

At 5 million Naira each, 15 billion Naira will build 3000 units of low cost housing for the poor.

What is even in a Budget that will turn students to debtors, transactional legislators to emergency billionaires and create a gluttony Presidency – a budget that will make the rich, richer and the poor, poorer? What’s in ritualists’ Pot of poverty, yearly served to pletuditarian people with spoons of misery and anguish? What’s in a supposedly pediatric focused Budget that hands over surgical scissors to killer ‘doctors’ of fortune in the theatre of political power corridor? What’s in a 27- trillion- Naira-palliative for the powerful mediocre men and women?

It has even ended in regret for the people that elected those in power. There are lamentations by fish sellers, bread buyers, transporters and families in anguish refuse to be consoled. Companies, small and medium scale businesses are closing shops.

Having unbearably found themselves in a colony of biting hunger and not abating starvation, with tragic spike in criminal violence and insecurity, the ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ orchestra has lost all conviction, as they helplessly watched with their eyes how the ‘Son of Golden River’ became the ‘Son of arrow of fire’. They chose a red ‘angel’ but got a dragon, moving with the tempest sword of cruelty.

In a twinkle of fate, their lie caught up with them, as they discovered that their ‘Omo olodo ide’ is a fake version of Charles de Gaulle; an adulterated model of Mao and a falsified Le qua Yun, walking on the street of deceitful but tantalizing hope.

Indeed, time exposes all human falsities but forbids truth to be harmed. With the new opening of the book of lamentations by the lord of the rings and his disciples, It’s a long walk to sanity. It’s a long night.

Sadly, the media that is expected lead in the war for accountability have become the casualty of the system itself. Media have become the warehouse of helpers and killers of truth. Nigeria has been the biggest loser to the cowardly pen of those who wrote straight from the lure of their pockets. They are the tribe that reserves mercy killing for accountability. The trust of the constitution is that corruption and poverty must be abolished.

Journalism would never fulfill its task of crusading for accountability if it continues to be populated by hedonistic fiction writers that deliberately focus on irrelevance at the expense of the more those things that mater to development.

Whenever a nation has the misfortune of being ruled by king sized wicked rulers whose tender mercies are cruel, the tongues of her journalists must be acerbic and acidic in order to destroy the twin towers of corruption and poverty; the duo demons that have become the ugly face of governance in Nigeria.

Worse still, the nation has built generations of timid people who have accepted poverty in the midst of plenty, hunger, unemployment, mis-governance, unjust wealth and imperial ruler ship, even in democracy as normal and desirable.

The silence of people has created ‘Goshen’ for fertility of Impunity and has audaciously gone ahead to wear on her rulers, clothes of immunity that is endorsed by its grundnum, the constitution.

How long shall we continue to look away while those who failed woefully as apostles of change have reappeared as the new climate change missionaries of hope? Time will tell!

Gbenro Olajuyigbe is the Executive Director of Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative