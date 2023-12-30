The making of Emeldah Atelier’s African print brand

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

In life, while some people’s paths run straight from their courses of study in school to matching professions after school, the paths of others take different twists and turns from their academic disciplines until they find and settle down on their God-given talents. Imelda Obiora, creator of the international African print fashion brand, Emeldah Atelier, belongs to the later category of professionals described above.

After completing her secondary school at Evangel College, Okokomaiko, Lagos, and graduating from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria, with a degree in English Education, Imelda started her fashion designing career and the brand known today as Emelda Atelier in 2016 in a small room at Asaba, Nigeria.

She later moved to Lagos in 2018 where she learnt the art of pattern making and improved her sewing skills in a fashion school. In 2019, she opened her official studio which grew into an African print spot, ready-to-wear brand and training center.

Narrating to Vanguard her inspiring journey from a humble beginning to the creation of a successful global brand, Imelda said: “During my final year in the university, I decided to become a fashion designer, inspired by my mother’s favourite clothes — African print skirt and blouse. I loved the vibrant print and beautiful pieces. I learnt the art of cutting and sewing through YouTube and started my journey in 2016 in a small room at Asaba before I moved to Lagos.

“Today, we mass-produce for African fashion brands in diaspora. We participated in a pop-up shop in Sook Birmingham, United Kingdom. We also participated in a run way show with Bristol fashion show, United Kingdom.

“We have taught cloth making and fashion business to over 100 students. Most of those students have grown to become independent brands. We pride ourselves in quality African prints which are sourced from and produced in Nigeria and other African countries.

“The goal is to cater to the modern world locally and internationally which seeks quality and style in African prints. Our motto is ‘let your style define you’.”

