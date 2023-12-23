The elephant, the blind men and the wise judges

By Prof. Awa Kalu

The realm of election petitions in Nigeria is shrouded in a complicated tapestry of anxiety, encapsulating the very essence of Nigerian democratic processes. These legal undertakings, vital to the integrity of the electoral system, carry a weight that extends far beyond the courtroom, permeating the collective consciousness of a nation.

The intricacies of election petitions demand a keen understanding of electoral laws, procedural difficulties, and the ability to decipher the often-convoluted interplay between legal principles and political realities. The courtroom becomes an arena where the aspirations of political entities clash with the pursuit of justice, creating an atmosphere charged with heightened anticipation and ultimate tension. Long before the Presidential election on the 25th February, 2023, the vast majority of political parties had wrestled in the mud over the choice of candidates to fly political flags for the elections. The same can be said about the gubernatorial elections that were held on the 18th March, 2023, after the postponement from the week before.

Litigation had been fought and won and political tactics had been perfected. Meanwhile, stakeholders had also “allegedly” planted boobytraps in the Electoral Act, 2022 and in other unanticipated places. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had introduced novelties in the guidelines for the elections at all stages. The timeline for expected challenges remained the same. For instance, if you intended to challenge the outcome of the Presidential election, you had to do so within 21 days from the date of announcement of the result, andfor the Governorship challenges, you had the same number of days. With regard to the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly elections, you had the same number of days- 21.For the filing of appeals, it was a flat 14 days at all levels.Consequently, for the purpose of ventilating grievances at that level, all animals were simply equal.

Also,whether sitting as Presidential Petition Court or other Tribunal, you had 180 days to present your case and receive judgment just as in any other petition resulting from an election.The size of the constituency as well as asthe quantum of evidence to be led was immaterial. The difficulty this posesfor every petitioner cannot be overemphasized.For appeals, the time allowed was a flat 60 days. Again, all animals were equal. How would a law giver who is also a politician not know that for a presidential election, the constituency comprises 774 Local Government Areas and for a State House of Assembly, only two Local Government Areas in some cases? In terms of quantum of evidence, did one former Justice of theSupreme Court (now of blessed memory) not vigorously assert in one case, that anyone who wanted to win a presidential election petition would need about 300,000 witnesses? In case you are in doubt, it was late Justice Pats-Acholonu who noted that; “The very big obstacle that anyone who seeks to have the election of the President or Governor upturned is the very large number of witnesses he must call due to the size of the respective constituency. In a country like our own, he may have to call about 250,000 – 300,000 witnesses. By the time the court would have heard from all of them with the way our present law is couched, the incumbent would have long finished and left his office and even if the petitioner finally wins, it will be an empty victory bereft of any substance”. (BUHARI v. OBASANJO (2005) 13 NWLR part 941 p.299 [paras F-H]).You see the point? Late Justice C.A. Oputa had noted ex-cathedra that, it was impossible to make “unequals,equal”. Certainly, this is one of the difficulties of our electoral challenges – How to make unequals,equal. This impossibility has produced improbable results in Kano, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau States, and other places having regard to the returns in respective courts and tribunals.Perhaps, as suggested in some quarters,reducing financial incentives for elective offices in Nigeria and making political offices a part time occupation might be of immense help in salvaging the decadence that has plagued our electoral system and by extension, the judiciary.Overall, this can attract individuals motivated by public service rather than monetary gains. We need to borrow a leaf once more from late Justice Pats-Acholonu who inBUHARI v. OBASANJO(supra) warned that, “Anyone without a profession except politics must have nothing to do with politics in whatever form. Above all let budding politicians leave jobless people who now turn into thugs as supporters alone, so that more harm will not be done to electoral processes.”This shift may encourage dedicated leaders genuinely interested in improving governance, fostering accountability, and addressing societal needs, thus enhancing the overall quality of political representation. Also, it makes very good sense for politicians to leave judges alone and let them do their job in a quiet and professional manner. This is because after whatever manner of interaction or association with judges, the politicians may get what they want but join in tarnishing the image and hard earned reputation of judges.

In this environment, election petitions are not mere legal disputes; they are narratives that unfold against the backdrop of a nation’s democratic journey. The complexities involved extend beyond legal technicalities to encompass the broader socio-political context which does not forsake corruption. The outcome of these cases has the potential to reshape the political landscape, impacting the lives of citizens and the trajectory of the nation casting aspersion on the electoral process.The complicated anxiety and atmosphere surrounding these cases not only test legal acumen but also contribute to the broader narrative of flawed democracy, underscoring the delicate balance between legal processes and the aspirations of a nation. We must find a formula that asphyxiates corruption and unjust tendencies within the electoral process.

Wikipedia acknowledges a 1974 book authored by one Idries Shah, titled “The Elephant in the Dark” and he tells “the story of the blind men”, and to better appreciate its context, it is expedient to reproduce the story below.

According to Idries Shah, once upon a time, in a village, there were six blind men who had heard of an elephant but had never encountered one. Curious to understand what an elephant was like, they decided to visit the Royal Palace where an elephant was brought for display. As they reached the palace, each blind man was allowed to touch a different part of the elephant. The first blind man, who touched the elephant’s leg, exclaimed, “An elephant is like a sturdy pillar!” The second, who felt the elephant’s tail, disagreed, stating, “No, it’s more like a rope, long and thin.” The third blind man, who touched the elephant’s trunk, argued, “You’re both wrong.An elephant is like a large snake, flexible and powerful.” The fourth, who explored the elephant’s ear, had a different perspective, claiming, “It’s like a broad fan, flat and wide.” The fifth, examining the elephant’s side, concluded, “You’re all mistaken. An elephant is like a solid wall.” Lastly, the sixth blind man, holding the elephant’s tusk, asserted, “It’s hard, smooth, and pointed, much like a spear.”

As the blind men debated, each was convinced of their own interpretation, unaware that they were all describing different parts of the same creature.

This allegory offers profound lessons. It teaches us about the limitations of individual perspectives. Each blind man perceives only a fragment of the truth, emphasizing the importance of considering diverse viewpoints to gain a comprehensive understanding.

In the realm of law, this story underscores the need for a holistic approach. Legal cases often involve multiple facets, and considering various angles ensures a more just and equitable outcome. The story emphasizes the significance of impartiality and a balanced perspective. Moreso, it encourages humility, acknowledging that one’s perception might be limited. Embracing diverse perspectives enriches our understanding and decision-making processes. In retrospect, it is better to recall an electoral contest encompassing the better part of 774 Local Governments, nationwide, making room for different terrains, attitudes, producing different obstacles, different expectations, without altering the support bases, and accommodating different levels of inducement. A voter in Lagos State would not have had the same expectations as a voter in Adamawa, Kano and Anambra States respectively nor exactly the same attitude. Nor would an innocent bystander not expect that arrangements for voting in Lagos, Kano, Anambra and Adamawa would be different from more or less neutral States. You ask yourself, “Who then were the blind men who did not fully understand that the leg of an elephant was different from its ears?”

For diverse reasons, even prior to independence, the electoral process in Nigeria has faced challenges, and instances of electoral malpractices have been a concern. Some common issues include voter intimidation and suppression, ballot box snatching, multiple voting, and monumental irregularities during the voting, as well as the counting process. There are uncountable forms of electoral malpractices including non-compliance with regulations concerning the process itself. These challenges have raised questions about the transparency, as well as the fairness and integrity of elections in the milieux.Electoral malpractices often involve attempts to manipulate the outcome of an election, compromising the democratic principles the process is meant to protect and uphold. Instances of vote buying, coercion, and violence have been reported, undermining the credibility of election results. Now, the electoral process itself accommodates and protects irregularities, forcing active supporters of different candidates and their parties to either become blind or turn a blind eye. Even, it is widely acknowledged that some of those who conduct elections in Nigeria are nothing but blind, yet the person who cooks the soup is not allowed to say “this is the kind of soup I cooked”, “I over salted it”, “I over watered it”, “I forgot to add pepper”. It is the person who tastes the soup that is forced to say what is wrong with the soup, and must show gallantly that the saltlessness, the pepperlessness, excess water, have rendered the soup uncomplimentary to the pallet. How would an examiner be allowed to go scot-free, when the question he has set is unanswerable? In other words, how would INEC, for instance, be insulated from the burden of explaining in the first instance why it would conduct elections that are totally unsatisfactory? How would the same organization not comply with at least 20% of the orders issued by different courts and tribunals? How can we permit a situation where disgruntled losers go home empty handed while the victors enjoy an obligationto celebrate? Why would electoral victors refuse to take steps to ameliorate the cries of the losers? How can we, several years after, refuse to implement the well-intended report of the Justice Uwais Panel on Electoral Reform? To reinforce the porous nature of our electoral process requires no explanation. In 1999, elections were held under a military Decree enacted in 1998. That Decree was scrapped in 2001 so as to accommodate more transparency in a civilian environment.

That enactment, that is the 2001 Electoral Act, was so virus infected that when tested in litigation, the Supreme Court mercilessly struck down over one hundred sections of the Act, thus, forcing the National Assembly to enact yet another Act in 2002. Upon more litigation, the Supreme Court caricatured the Act as a “confusion”. Expectedly, the 2002 Act yielded to another Act in 2006. Again, the 2006 Act gave way to another Electoral Act in 2010. Before long, the 2010 eneactment was characterised “as amended” because it took too many amendments within a short while. When the amendments could no longer be sustained, a fresh Act was enacted in 2022, and the cries have now heightened. The discerning reader will no doubt, remember that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 is now characterised by the chorus “as amended”. In effect, if you want an avoidance of doubt, when you mention the Constitution, you add “as amended”. Yet, the hue and cry accompanying the political process, so far has reached a befuddling crescendo. So who are the blind men who are curios enough to understand the nature of the elephant in the dark? The answer is blowing in the wind.

It must be borne in mind that in Nigeria, the political buckstops with the pen of our judges who have to pronounce on the authenticity of election outcome which thus, makes the judicial processes related to electoral matters play a crucial role in addressing disputes and ensuring justice. However, there have been criticisms arising from perceived flaws in the adjudication of electoral cases. Additionally, allegations of corruption within the judiciary and claims of biased judgments have been raised, further challenging the integrity of the electoral dispute resolution system. These issues contribute to a lack of public confidence in the effectiveness of the judicial process in addressing electoral malpractices.The inevitable question is whether we should divest the mainstream judiciary of jurisdiction to hear and determine what late Professor Ben Nwabueze called “red hot political questions”. Would it be better or preferrable to consider arbitration, conciliation, or mediation in the determination of disputes arising from elections? Should we as Africans, transfer adjudication to oath swearing which is accommodated in customary law proceedings? In other words, if your claim is that you won an election, you and your adversary would be required to swear to an oath. Again, the answer is blowing in the wind.

The Presidential Election Petition of 2023 unfolded as a symbolic embodiment of the allegory of the blind men and the elephant when on Wednesday 6th September, 2023, five wise and infallible Judges delivered judgment on three complicated Presidential election petitions- complicated by novel questions of law and fact.Much like the blind men who touched distinct parts of the elephant and constructed divergent perceptions, the counsel representing both petitioners and respondents in this case, comprising around 60 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, engaged in an intellectual symphony, each contributing a unique note to the cacophony of legal arguments and evidentiary presentations.Just like the blind men all had different perceptions of the elephant, learned counsel to parties in the just concluded election petition at the PEPC, all had varying opinions on issues which were brought before the Court for adjudication. The court, entrusted as the impartial arbiter in this complex ensemble, was tasked with synthesizing these multifarious perspectives to arrive at a nuanced understanding of the “elephant”—the 2023 Presidential election.There is no known barometer for measuring the crisis of confidence that accompanied the judgment. We must leave the rest to the fair mindedness of those either within the orchestra or outside. But a fair prediction is that the reverberations from the 2023 elections at all levels will endure. This is because with developments like what happened in Kano, Kogi, Plateau and Adamawa are yet to resolved and we must all keep our fingers crossed. Perhaps, the conclusion that must emerge from the political and judicial terrain so far is that the courts must revisit the attitude of the Nigerian judiciary to assuming jurisdiction over matters that are decidedly political. The checkered history of pre-election and post-election judicial action must be reviewed. It is possible that the report of the “Uwais Panel” must be revisited. A stitch in time will certainly save nine.