The dust yet to settle after Zion Ministry’s Odieshi

Even though the 2023 Odieshi end-of-year religious programme, organized by the Evangelist Ebuka Obi-led Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Ministry (ZPMOM), ended on December 10, the dust is yet to settle.

For residents of Onyebuchi Estate and indeed of Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, who witnessed the heavy influx of human and vehicular traffic into the area for the two-day programme, normalcy returned the next day. But for hundreds of thousands who came from different parts of the world and millions of others who watched online, Odieshi still reverberates. Understandably so.

Stories had been told of astounding testimonies recorded every week at Zion Ministry, while its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka, popularly called Daddy by his congregation, had before the programme started promised a “harvest of miracles, healings, deliverance and salvation of souls”. But even then, not everyone at Zion prayer ground or those who watched online were prepared for the magnitude of what they witnessed.

As if they were watching a movie scene, the audience were regaled with testimonies of miracles and healing of different ailments. But they were real as day! Particularly outstanding were stories of people who received instant healing during Odieshi prayers. A few examples will suffice.

On the first day, a Catholic nun, Reverend Sister Juliana Eligwe, from Uzuakoli, Abia State, who lives in Winniepeg, Canada, and who had a knee problem following an accident she had three years ago was among those who received instant healing. She had since the accident depended on wheelchair and walking stick to move about. She was advised by her doctor in Canada to go for knee replacement surgery. “This year, I told my doctor I am going for Odieshi to receive my healing and that when I come back, you will see me without my cane”, she said, displaying her walking stick. “So when I set my foot here on Zion ground, I prayed to God that today is the last day I will use this. I believed that God of Zion will heal me. Now I can walk, I can jump”, she declared, jumping up and down on the Zion altar.

A similar situation was that of Mrs Ijeoma Chukwuike from Agwu, Enugu State, who had been using a walking stick for the past twelve years. “I was advised to go to India for hip replacement surgery and for the past twelve years I have not been able to stand or walk or move about without help. I said I don’t have money for surgery and that I will come here for my healing. Now I have been healed”.

Mrs Nnamani Bridget from Isi Uzo Local Government Area in Enugu State, was overwhelmed by the healing of his son who was mysteriously crippled over a year ago. “This is my son, Nanamani Jerome. On 18th of June, 2022, we woke up in the morning and he could not stand up again. We went to different hospitals and, after all the tests and scans, nothing was detected. I was introduced to this ministry by a friend and I started coming and praying for God to heal my son.” She narrated how Ebuka located his son during one of his Sunday ministrations at Zion ground and prayed for the boy, after which he and declared, “Watch the face of this boy. They will come for testimony, the mum will bring him back walking”. The video of the encounter was replayed for the audience at Odieshi as little Jerome jumped up to confirm he had been completely healed.

Another healing recorded on the first day was that of Imo State-born Lilian Chioma Elias John who lives in Rivers State. A severe pain from a motor accident in 2011 had made it impossible for her to bend or jump. But she confirmed to the audience she had been healed.

Next to testify was Amarachi Okpara from Orlu, Imo State, whose father went into coma in July with very high BP and was being rushed to hospital with slim hopes of survival. She said however that when she remembered the Seraphic oil, she asked her mother to apply it on him. This was done and her father came out of coma miraculously before they could get to the hospital.

There was also marital celebration as a middle-aged lady, Mary Okorie from Imo State, narrated how she eventually got married after several years of disappointments by suitors. She said she had given up hopes of getting married until a Houston, United States-based Nigerian saw her picture through a relation and proposed to her. He came home to Nigeria for the first time in eight years and they got married on November 5. She added that a week to her wedding, her elder sister in her late fifties also got engaged. “As I speak to you, her white wedding has been fixed for December 18. I return all the glory to the God of Zion who has answered our prayers”, exclaimed the excited lady.

Joel Uzodinma from Abatete in Anambra State and his family testified to how their daughter who suffered from barrenness for over five years conceived and gave birth to twin boys after Evangelist Ebuka prayed for her.

There was also the testimony of Rev. Brother Mario C. Ayo from Society Servants of the Poor in Nsukka Diocese of the Catholic Church who told the story of how he started an adoration ministry when his congregation detected that he was gifted spiritually. He was struck by a strange illness in 2010 was thereafter accused of having a relationship with a lady and told he had been expelled from the congregation as a Rev. Brother. This lasted for 14 years and he kept asking God to vindicate and exonerate him. On April 15 this year, Evangelist Ebuka mentioned his case during Open Heavens.

The video of the prophesy was replayed showing Ebuka declaring: “There is somebody called Rev. Mario, Rev. Mario, you are a Rev. Brother, not a Rev. father. Somebody set you up and you were pushed away from your congregation, they used a woman to set you up. Mario, I don’t know who you are, the Lord said I should prophesy your case. Your time to be remembered has come. I see things turning around in your favour. They will call you to tell you that the truth has surfaced. And you will come to Zion to testify and praise the God of Omecharafancha (God who can do all things)”. Three weeks after, Rev. Mario said he was vindicated and reinstated. Three of the people involved in the conspiracy died, while the rest came to beg for forgiveness.

Another highlight of the 2023 Odieshi programme was when a native doctor came out with his bag of strange looking items and molded objects from his shrine and renounced worship of his deity. Evangelist Ebuka encouraged others who were in a similar situation to our who had charms and ritual objects with them to come out. Over twenty men and women heeded the call and came to surrender their charms and rings.