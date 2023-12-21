‘Thank you my people,’ Iyanya appreciates Calabar for returning Mayorkun’s second pendant

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has announced that the second piece of jewelry belonging to another artiste, Mayorkun, which was reportedly stolen, has been recovered.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iyanya announced the news while also acknowledging the efforts of individuals who helped in the recovery.

Thank you to my calabar people for doing what’s right.@Mayorkun second pendant has been found.

This morning we got a call that it was returned to @HitFMCalabar and was received by the Mr Duke Emmanuel who later transferred the pendant to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong MNIPR, FCAI… pic.twitter.com/61MXYx7zjP — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 21, 2023

Thank you my people ❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/TwIPzX3oYV — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 21, 2023

He also stated that the pendant has been handed over to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong, Special Adviser, Events Management, Governor’s Office, Calabar, after being received by Mr. Duke Emmanuel at Hit FM Calabar.

His words: “Thank you to my Calabar people for doing what’s right. # Mayorkun’s second pendant has been found.

“This morning we got a call that it was returned to #HitFMCalabar and was received by Mr. Duke Emmanuel, who later transferred the pendant to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong MNIPR, FCAI Special Adviser Events Management, Governors Office, Calabar.

“We are and will remain a peaceful and hospitable state, Cross River State. Thank you.”

Recall that Iyanya announced on Tuesday that one of Mayorkun’s stolen jewellery was recovered and returned to The Grand Hotel Calabar.

Mayorkun had earlier vowed not to perform again in Calabar after his diamond chains were stolen after a concert.

However, after a meeting with the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, Mayorkun stated that the governor assured him that he would be compensated for his lost valuables in Calabar.

Vanguard News