Tenure limitations: FG issues deadline to trade unions/staff associations’ excos

By Dickson Omobola

THE Federal Government has issued a deadline to the executives of Trade Unions/Staff Associations, for submission of evidence in compliance with tenure limitations.

In a circular dated November 30 and sent to ministries by the Director of Human Resource Management, DHRM, Mrs. Foluke Oni, said the submission of evidence of compliance with the reflection of the tenure rule in its constitution and by-law should be submitted on or before January 24, 2024, to the office of the DHRM.

The statement reads: “The circular from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Ref. HCSF/PS/SPSO/268/13/2/38 dated August 1, 2023, on the 2021 edition of the Public Service Rules, PSR, introduced a tenure limit of two years duration per tenure, as against the existing four years per tenure. The PSR states that no Officer shall serve for more than a total of four years, in both the first and second tenure of their tenure throughout the Officer’s service year.

“Consequent on the above, the Ministry issued an internal circular; Ref No: MJ: FMJ/8720/T/3 dated 10th November, 2023, to all the Trade Unions and Associations within the Ministry. To this effect, the Trade Unions and Associations are expected to note that the Public Service Rule supersedes all Trade Unions and Associations constitutions and bylaws as stated in PSR 010101.

“The provisions of the Public Service Rules, PSR, shall be strictly enforced by all Ministries, Exra-Ministerial Offices and Agencies. These Public Service Rules apply to all officers in the Public Service, except where they conflict with specific terms approved by the Federal Government and written into the contract of employment or letters of appointment.

“In this regard, I am directed to further inform you that the submission of evidence of compliance that is the reflection of the tenure rule in your constitution and by-law, should be submitted on or before January 24, 2024, to the Office of the DHRM.”