Tension as public sector unions reject tenure limitation

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The unions in the public sector have rejected a recent circular by the Office of Head of Service, HoS, of Federation, limiting the tenure of union’s officers to two terms. They described the circular as illegal, an aberration, and interference in the internal affairs of union contrary of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, Convention 87.

The circular violates the provisions of ILO’s Convention 87 which guarantees the freedom of Association and protection of the rights to organize for workers and employers.

It is also enshrined in section 40 of the 1999 constitution.

Articles 1, 2, 3, and 4 among others of Convention 87 guarantee the right of workers and employers to exercise these rights without interference from the government.

Vanguard gathered that since the issuance of the circular dated August 1, 2023, and a reminder dated November 30, 2023, it has been generating tension in the civil service with the affected unions planning a major showdown with the government.

Among the affected unions are the Amalgamated Union of Public Cooperation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSU, Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers, NUPSRAW, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, National Union of Printing, Publishing, and Paper Products Workers, NUPPPROW, National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, NUAEE, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria ASCSN, and Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN.

The affected unions following the restiveness of members have petitioned the HoS and copied the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, among others, over the disturbing circular.

In the petition by the trade union’s side of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, intimating the HoS of the obnoxious circular and contended that appointment and removal of union Executives are not within the purview of the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The petition by the National Chairperson and National Secretary of JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Benjamin Anthony and Bomoil Ibrahim, respectively, read “The attention of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council has been drawn to a Circular issued by the Office of the Head of Civil of the Federation Referenced No HCSF/PS/SPSO/2068/T3/2/38 dated 1st August 2023 which states that “Trade Unions/Staff Associations are mandated to introduce tenure limit of two (2) terms in their Constitution. The duration of each tenure shall not be more than two years” see the attached for ease of reference.

“Arising from the above contents of the Circular, the National Leadership of JNPSNC (Trade Union Side) considers this circular as an outright aberration and intrusion into the internal operation of Trade Unions as guaranteed under the Trade Unions Act, CAP.T14 LFN 2004.

“As a matter of fact and law, Trade Unions are registered according to the provisions of Trade Unions Act which clearly provides for tenures of Executives of Trade Unions thus, appointment and removal of union Executives are not within the purview of the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation.”