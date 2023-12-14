Tems opens up on pregnancy rumours, says she got death threats

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has revealed that she received death threats over rumoured pregnancy for American rapper Future.

In September, Tems fueled pregnancy rumors when she was spotted wearing a black dress with a purple fluffy coat and matching heels to Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 London Fashion Week show.

Some social media users speculated that she was hiding a baby bump. Others speculated that Future was the father.

The singer, howeve, brushed the rumors aside.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, Tems addressed the rumors, saying that several people filled her DMs with threatening comments.

The Oscar-nominated singer also stated that some questioned her decision to allow Future to “allegedly impregnate” her.

Tems claimed she has never met the rapper.

“When I heard that I was pregnant, I did not actually think anybody believed it,” she said.

“I did not know it was serious until I started getting messages like death threats, like, ‘How dare you? Of all the people in the world, Future, really?’ And I have never met him in my life. So it’s crazy.”

Tems Career Rise

Tems rose to international prominence in 2020 as a result of her collaboration with Wizkid on the song “Essence.” The singer received her first Grammy trophy in February.

The singer bagged the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’. TIME magazine recently named her one of the top 100 people to watch in 2023.

Vanguard News