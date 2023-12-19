Tell Tinubu true feedback from Nigerians – Fayemi tells APC

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to tell President Bola Tinubu the true feedback from Nigerians.

Fayemi stated this at the public presentation of the book: ‘APC & Transition Politics’, authored by Salihu Lukman, former vice-chairman of the party in the north-west in Abuja on Tuesday.

The former minister noted that the APC should fulfill its manifesto and not be “a spectator” in policy making.

Fayemi said, “I am happy that our chairman is here. This is the party that should not be a spectator in policy making.

“This party should be the one to project the manifesto of the party. This party should be the one to tell Mr. President that this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there, not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked up.

“All of us have occupied public office and we know how it can be. I am happy our chairman has confirmed he has read the book.

‘It should be a compulsory read for all members of the NWC and executives at the state and ward levels so that we can begin the rebuilding process of our organic party to which I believe Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed.”

In his remarks, Ganduje said the ruling party needs to be well-structured and repositioned.

He said, “It is important to document issues. APC as a political party is the ruling party,” Ganduje said.

“It is an institution which should be well-structured and repositioned whereby it serves a two-way traffic – first, as an institution that is in charge of recruitment of appointive and elective officials and also as an institution that is concerned about the implementation of the party’s manifesto from the ward level to the national level.

“And it is an institution that must answer to the demands of the people in order to be transmitted to the ruling government for implementation.

“At the same time, it is an institution that will explain and enlighten members of the public about the achievements of the ruling government.”

Vanguard News