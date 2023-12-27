Tech4Dev’s Tatrix to employ 100,000 Africans by 2030

By Babajide Komolafe

Tech4Dev has launched Taltrix, a business process outsourcing social enterprise, with the goal of becoming Africa’s largest outsourcing company by 2030 and employing 100,000 young Africans over the next seven years.

The BPO project, launched in collaboration with Impact Hub Lagos and Univelcity and hosted by Microsoft Nigeria, had dignitaries from Microsoft, Meta, American Tower Corporation in Nigeria, with the Ondo State Information Technology Agency lending their support. “Over the next seven years, we want to directly employ 100,000 people, starting from Nigeria and across Africa. We believe that the outsourcing sector has the probability to grow to become a $200 billion sector on the continent,” said Taltrix CEO Joel Ogunsola.

Ogunsola added that his optimism is fuelled by several factors including Nigeria’s young, large, and vibrant population, coupled with its burgeoning technology and creative ecosystem which offers an ideal incubation environment for the BPO industry to thrive. Additionally, the government’s recent commitment to outsourcing as a means of job creation aligns perfectly with Taltrix’s vision.

“There are so many variables that combine to favour outsourcing into Africa currently, we have multinational companies with local presence and experience that are looking for cheaper and effective options to deliver on their day-to-day tasks and deliverables. Also, the new administration has made a bold commitment to enable the employment of a million people through outsourcing which keys into our vision at Taltrix.”

In the same vein, Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director, Tech4Dev, shared that the launch of Taltrix would help drive economic growth on the continent. “Taltrix is not just about filing job roles, we are investing in human capital development to reduce unemployment and underemployment, which will in turn drive economic growth, and shape a brighter future for Africa. We are also building a bridge to connect underserved unrepresented and underrepresented demographics of young people with globally in demand opportunities for skilled professionals.”

Taltrix’s ambitions extend beyond mere job creation. Mrs. Solape Hammond, CEO Impact Hub Lagos, sees the platform’s potential to tackle Nigeria’s internal migration challenges.

“Taltrix excites me with its potential for nationwide inclusivity,” Hammond stated. “It focuses on building communities everywhere by providing essential infrastructure like power, internet, and engaging young people. This approach can decentralize urban migration, allowing young Nigerians to thrive in their own communities with the resources they need.”