Tech-based firms celebrate top drivers, riders on platform for excellence

By Juliet Umeh

The technology-based travel agency, Travelstart, and App hailing ride platform, Uber, have celebrated top drivers using their platform for excellent performance.



The celebration which happened in Lagos on Wednesday, saw the drivers who were the winners of the Travelstart competition awarded with tickets to a number of local and international destinations.

In addition, the top 30 drivers who operate on the Uber app were celebrated with other gifts such as fridges, cookers among others gifts.



Driver Lead, West Africa at Uber, Efunlola Hughes, said: “Drivers consistently go above and beyond to ensure riders reach their destination on time, regardless of the occasion. We acknowledge their dedication and take pride in presenting awards to exceptional drivers on our platform.”

In addition to celebrating driver excellence, the event also unveiled the winners of the Travelstart competition.



The collaborative initiative offered exclusive discounts for users of the Uber app and travelstart extending appreciation to drivers and riders by offering local flights as a token of recognition for their vital role in the partnership.



The three drivers who won the Travelstart competition include: Saheed Sunmola, Benjamin Omoyege, and Cute Sagay.



Also, Joy Nlemedim and Dami Ogun were named the winners of international flights to London as the top two riders who took the most trips on the Uber app during the campaign period.



Commenting on this, Country Manager for Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe, said: “The ultimate reward is seeing drivers and riders winning flights, enjoying ride discounts, and feeling celebrated. The dedication of Nigerians is what fuels our partnership with Uber, and we will keep seeking ways to create cost savings and ease for our country’s travellers,” she said.



She added that Nigerians stay tuned, as the company is ready to announce another engagement soon.”

Also, reflecting on the year, Country Manager, Uber, Nigeria Mr. Tope Akinwumi, said: “We recognise that drivers have faced hurdles this year due to the economic challenges. Their resilience and dedication have been exceptional, and they have remained committed to providing reliable service, particularly during these challenging times.”



He noted: “Throughout the year, Uber has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing drivers with sustainable earning opportunities and has significantly invested in key safety measures. Safety is a critical issue for Uber, leading the company to prioritise new ways to enhance safety for riders and drivers.

“The company has added several safety features to its platform, including trip anonymisation, speed alerts, telephone emergency support, Audio Recording, real-time ID checks, rider verification, and an in-app emergency button.



“As we approach the end of this year, Uber remains committed to supporting the drivers who operate on the App, enhancing safety measures, and fostering an environment where excellence thrives. We look forward to continuing this journey together into the new year,” Akinwumi concludes.



One of the women drivers who won a water dispenser, Mrs Omolara Babatola said: “I feel so excited, I feel great because I didn’t expect it. I started my Uber business about eight months ago. At times, I do 17-18 trips a day depending on my mode. I am so grateful to Uber for this.”