Tebas re-elected president of La Liga

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has been re-elected to his position as head of Spanish football’s two top divisions, the league said on Tuesday.

Tebas, 61, had resigned in November in order to seek a fourth term and was the only candidate.

He assumed the presidency of La Liga for the first time in April 2013 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

“The Electoral Commission of the National Professional Football League (La Liga)… has agreed to the definitive proclamation of Mr. Javier Tebas Medrano as President of the National Professional Football League, for a period of four years,” La Liga said in a statement.

Tebas, the former club president of Huesca, is credited with reforming Spanish football’s TV rights bargaining by centralising a system which previously relied on clubs negotiating individually.

He has butted heads with the presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona over their support for a proposed European Super League.

And he has raised hackles abroad with his criticism of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, arguing that their Gulf-based ownership amounts to “financial doping”.