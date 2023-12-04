Tears as robbers stab ATBU final-year students to death

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

There’s palpable anger in Bauchi following the killing of a final student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Joseph Obiaje Agbabaidu, in an attempt to steal his phone.

According to the account, Agabaidu, a 500-level student in the Department of Geology, was stabbed to death by robbers on Saturday evening at about 7:00 p.m.

He was said to be heading to his residence at Yelwan Tudu, which is about one kilometre from the school gate, where he was stabbed by a robbery gang in an attempt to steal his phone.

Vanguard gathered that he gave up the ghost on Sunday morning, despite medical efforts to save him.

“In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we implore the school management, the police, and the Bauchi State government to prioritize and enhance the security of students within the state.

“Our community should not have to endure such sorrow. Proactive measures are crucial to preventing further tragedies. May the soul of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph rest in peace,” a student who pleaded anonymity said.

Consequently, a students’ protest erupted in and around the school environment in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis on Monday morning, but policemen in patrol vehicles took control of the situation to maintain law and order.