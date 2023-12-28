Tears as former Speaker, Na’Abba, 65, dies, buried in Kano

•Tinubu, Akpabio, Kwankwaso, govs, others pay tributes

By Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Wole Mosadomi, John Alechenu, Peter Duru & Bashir Bello

TEARS flowed profusely, yesterday, as Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, passed on at 65 after a protracted illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Na’Abba, who represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in 1999, played key roles in deepening Nigeria’s democracy and aborting the Third Term Agenda of then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A brother to the deceased, Ahmed Na’Abba, told Vanguard on telephone that Na’abba died in the early hours of yesterday, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ahmed said, “He died around 3am in the wee hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja. We are currently making arrangements for transportation of the corpse to Kano for burial,” Ahmed said.

Late Ghali Na’abba was survived by a wife and 10 children (eight female and two male).

Sometimes in 2020, it was rumoured that the late Ghali Na’abba was dead before the news was refuted.

VP, Speaker, Barau, Kwankwaso pay last respect in Kano

Vice President Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; 2023 Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Musa Kwankwaso; and Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo were among those who paid their last respects to Na’abba as his remains were laid to rest in Kano State, yesterday.

Other personalities present included former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; and Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kawu Sumaila.

The Chief Imam of Kano State, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen led the ritual prayer according to Islamic injunction on Na’Abba’s remains at the Emir of Kano palace.

The corpse was laid to rest at the Dandolo cemetery in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo alongside the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin received the corpse at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA.

Tinubu mourns

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, commiserated with the Na’Abba family, the government, and the people of Kano State over the demise of Na’Abba.

Expressing grief at the loss, Tinubu recalled the contributions of the late ex-lawmaker to nation-building through legislation, advocacy, and policy.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, recalled Speaker Na’Abba’s determined struggle to defend the functionality and role of the legislature in governance, describing him as a disciplined and resolute politician.

Indeed, the Federal Government in a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Na’Abba earned a name and reputation for himself as a committed democrat and a fearless politician, who resolutely believed in the doctrine of separation of powers that is at the foundation of all functioning democracies.

“He fought and survived many political battles, and helped cement the reputation of the House of Representatives as a pro-people institution. The legacies of his leadership of the 4th House of Representatives are still very much with us, in the legislation passed, and the institutions and parliamentary precedents established.”

Nigeria has lost a true democrat- Akpabio, Jibrun, Musa

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said that with the death of Na’Abba Nigeria has lost a true democrat.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the President of the Senate who noted that it was saddening for the nation to lose Na’Abba at this time in its history, said the former speaker was a patriot, selfless politician, and true democrat who sacrificed his ambition by repelling dictatorship and instituting the independence of the Legislature.

“I am indeed saddened at the news of the death of Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a patriot, a true democrat, a courageous and selfless politician, who staked his exalted position in the fight against dictatorship to preserve the independence of the Legislature and foster national development.

“I must say the mutual respect and understanding that exists between the Legislature and the Executive today is a direct product of the laudable antecedents of great leaders such as Na’Abba who sacrificed to institute genuine representative democracy in the country,” Akpabio said

Also, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, in a condolence message, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, extolled Na’Abba’s virtues. He said the deceased was a parliamentarian par excellence, who promoted and defended legislative independence during his era as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East in a condolence message he personally signed described Na’Abba as a strong advocate of democracy, who helped in no small way in playing a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance at the time he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Na’Abba’s passage dealt a big blow to Nigeria —Gov Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State expressed sadness over the demise of Na’Abba.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia described the passage of Na’Abba as a great loss, saying, “his passage constitutes a big blow to the people of Nigeria whose lives he touched in his eventful life which he devoted to public service.”

Govs Yusuf, Bago mourn

Also Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in a condolence message issued by his Spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, described the deceased as a true democrat, who worked relentlessly to ensure the thriving of democracy, good governance, respect for rule of law and championing the course of the common man.

The Governor added that the lawmaker’s death had created a wide vacuum difficult to fill not only in the extended Na’Abba family and Kano State but also in the entire country as his contributions in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and beyond would continue to be remembered and commended.

In like manner, Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State condoled with the Kano State Government over the death of the former Speaker.

Governor Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, described the death of Na’abba as a colossal loss to the Nation’s democracy.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the late former Speaker to the growth and development of Kano in particular and Nigeria in general.

His death has left a big void —Ortom, Mark, Lawan

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, said Na’Abba’s death has left a void that will be deeply felt across the country.

The ex-governor in a condolence message in Makurdi by his Media Aide, Terver Akase described the late Na’Abba as a distinguished leader whose invaluable contributions to the Nigerian political landscape could not be overstated.

To former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, the former Speaker was in the forefront of the struggle for democracy and indeed laid the foundation for the present democratic dispensation.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark said that Na’abba would be remembered as the speaker who fought for the independence of the Legislature in Nigeria.

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, said Na’Abba was a strong advocate for democracy who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance during the time he held sway as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Nigeria has lost national hero—NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, expressed sadness over the demise of Na’abba, saying that the country has lost a national hero.

National President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said that the late former Speaker would be remembered for his heroic role in thwarting the third term agenda of the then formidable anti-democratic forces.

The statement read: “We are saddened by the passing away of Ghali Na’Abba, former Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Ghali Na’Abba will be remembered for his principled stance on national issues, asserting the independence of the Legislature, building of strong institutions ànd championing the cause and course of our nascent democracy at great cost to his person and office.”

PDP Mourns former House of Reps Speaker, N’Abba

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expressed shock over the news of the death of Na’Abba, describing the sad event as another huge national loss.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, described the late parliamentarian as a nation builder, a courageous and visionary politician, who believed in and fought for the democracy tenets of separation of powers and independence of the legislature; freedom of citizens, equity, social justice and played key roles in ensuring the stability and growth of our nation.”

Nigeria has loss a rare gem —Yakasai

Elder Statesman, Tanko Yakasai Nigeria has lost a rare gem whose contribution to participatory democracy would be written in gold.

The nonagenarian, who described Na’abba’s death as shocking and devastating, said “Ghali’s loss to the cold hand of death at this point of our march to nationhood is simply irreparable.”

Death has robbed Nigeria of an erudite advocate —Nwuche

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Chibudom Nwuche, expressed shock over the death of Na’Abba with whom he worked closely between 1999 to 2003.

Nwuche served as Deputy Speaker while Na’Abba was Speaker.

The former federal lawmaker who was a close ally of the late Speaker both in and out of office, was in a state of grief when Vanguard contacted him on Wednesday.

He condoled with the larger Na’Abba family, his wife and children and the people of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, over what he described as “a huge loss.”

Speaking about the sad event, Nwuche described the death of Na’Abba, as a great loss to the nation and the Democratic family.