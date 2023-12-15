Tears as Ezeife ex-Anambra gov dies at 85

…Ohanaeze, CUPP, others mourn

By Clifford Ndujihe

Tears poured, on Friday, as Elder Statesman and former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, passed on at 85.

The economist and elder of Ohanaeze died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, according to a statement by Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family.

Among those who mourned and paid glowing tributes to Ezeife were Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike and Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP.

Born on November 20, 1938, Okwadike, as he was fondly called, was governor of Anambra State between January 1992 to November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, PDP..

He aspired for the presidency in 1999 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, but lost the ticket to Chief Olu False.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant.

“Ths sad event took place yesterday (Thursday) at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

We’ve lost another Igbo Titan – Ohanaeze



Mourning Ezeife, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said it “received with a deep shock the passing on of yet another Igbo Titan; a one man riot squad, an erudite scholar and astute bureaucrat, brave and thoughtful dogged fighter, an accomplished politician and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

“Okwadike was a consistent purveyor of morals, justice and equity. He was a remarkable advocate of progressivism in its purest tradition. When the Moshood Abiola Mandate was truncated, Ezeife risked the military dungeon in the pursuit of justice. A detribalized patriot who warned that unless there is a re-federalisation of Nigeria and fundamental restructuring of the polity, Nigeria will continue to grope in the dark.

“Ezeife was an unwavering and steadfast personality. He was on the side of the masses, the vulnerable and the down trodden..”

Ohanaeze said its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, could not withhold his emotions on hearing the demise of Okwadike, and lamented that “the Igbo have been afflicted with a chain of catastrophe within a very short space of time; Prof. George Obiozor, Prof. Joe Irukwu, Prof . Ben Nwabueze, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Dr. Sylvanus Olisanye Ebigwei and now Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, among others.

He qualified Ezeife as a quintessential Igbo in all ramifications. He noted that Nigeria has lost a rare gem, adding that Ohanaeze would give him a befitting farewell.

Ezeife was a true patriot, exceptional democrat -CUPP

On its part, the CUPP in a statement by

High Chief Peter Ameh, national secretary, said:

“We received with utmost disbelief, the sudden demise of one of the Nation’s finest and most eloquent and patriotic democrat, Okwadike Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

“Indeed, his demise has created a huge vacuum in the Nigerian political and social order.

“Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife remained consistent in his struggle for a better Nigerian Nation and was until his death, a comforting shoulder for all ethnic nationalities across the Nigerian State.

“His moral and ethical disposition will remain an invaluable asset to those aspiring for public offices.

“We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his family, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”