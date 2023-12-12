Teaching methodologies: 450,000 African educators get support in 45 countries

To help educators adapt to hybrid learning environments, Uniek Ideas Consulting has concluded plans to empower over 450,000 educators across 45 African countries within five years.

According to a statement by Lead Consultant of the firm, Mr Maxwell Addo, countries whose educators would benefit from the scheme that would transform the continent’s teaching methodologies include 24 Anglophone countries and 21 Francophone countries.

The statement, which said such initiative became vital since COVID-19 rocked the world in 2019, added that “the traditional classroom model underwent a radical transformation as educators adapted to the demands of remote and hybrid learning environments.

“The global pandemic, with its unforeseen challenges, has significantly impacted various aspects of our lives, and the education sector is no exception. One of the most notable shifts has been in the way teachers engage with and educate their students.”

Addo, who stated that the lessons learnt during the pandemic have reshaped teaching methodologies, said it emphasised the importance of adaptability, technology integration and a student-centric approach.

According to him, “EQUIP 1000 an innovation in the education sector in Africa has come to support educators with adapting to remote and hybrid learning environments. This initiative in five years is set to positively impact the lives of over 450,000 educators across 45 African Countries. This includes 24 Anglophone countries and 21 Francophone countries.”