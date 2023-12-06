TCN’s Projects Align with FG’s agenda to revitalise power sector, says Ganiyu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Hassan-Wuyo

The General Manager, of Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) Kaduna, Engr Ganiyu O. Aliyu, has said that there was an improvement in TCN’s service delivery due to its implementation of new transmission projects which would enhance electricity supply in Nigeria.

He said their ptojects aligned with the Federal Government’s agenda to revitalize the power sector.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, Ganiyu.said “On behalf of the management of the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), our able MD, Engr Dr.Abdul-Azeez,

We need to discuss some of our achievements in Kaduna region between January and December 2023. I am with my Assistant General Manager, Transition Kaduna sub region,Engr Nasiru S Fada.”

“Transition Company of Nigeria in the power value chain,is the one in the middle. We collect from the Generation and we deliver to Distribution.The Generation generates electricity, up to, now our peak is about 5800 megawatts , an average of 5000 every day. So we take from the source, the system is like a water pipe where you have many water companies that produce water and send it to the general pipe, then every house tap from it.So we are that general pipe that carry the water from the Water Board and go through the street. Then everybody now, starts tapping to his house.”

“So all the Distribution Companies in this country, they tap from our pipe and they feed the customers.That’s how it gets to the end consumers.”

Apart from that one, if you look at it,this year we’ve done so many work.You would have heard about what happened in Birnin Kebbi,I was expecting a question on that, I know it would generate discussion. First of all, I want to inform you that these Kaduna region only covers the areas of Kaduna, Zamfara,Sokoto and Kebbi states.That is our areas of franchise.The power that comes to Kaduna cones from two sources. We either get power from Shiroro that comes to Kaduna on double lines,or we get power from Jos that comes from single line.That of Jos has the opportunity of import and export. They can export to us and they can import from us.It depends on the load at their end.”

“Then within the Kaduna region we have what we call Kaduna Sub Region at work locations.We have 3 locations, one of them in Kaduna Sub Region, Kaduna Sub Region takes care of Kaduna town where we are today. Then we have the Kaduna town TS and Zaria town TS. There are some other stations that would come up , that would make Kaduna Sub Region to be bulky.”

“Then the Gusau Work Centre covers Funtua, Gusau,Talata Mafara franchise, while Birnin Kebbi Sub Region covers Birnin Kebbi and Sokoto. Some proposed other stations would soon cone up.Engr Fada is the boss of the Kaduna Sub Region. He oversees everything that happens from Kaduna to Zaria. Then we have Engr Usman Mohammed who oversees Gusau and Engr Kabiru Suleiman who is in Birnin Kebbi.”

“Under this, we have done so many work The first one that will attract you is that we have increased our capacity very well. Infact I can say authoritatively that we are comfortable here in Kaduna. But there is something we call ” redundancy ” in power system,a redundancy is like you having 2 phones,one is your hot line, the other one is your standby.In case we have any trouble,we have made this place to be capable that we can transfer our load from one transforner to another transformer.That is what we call flexibility in Engineering Power System. So that if there is any problem, our redundancy will take it from that ,we keep ruling the power.”

“Apart from that, the same thing that is happening in Kaduna town,I mean Mando TS, is what you will see in other sub stations.Most of the stations that I have mentioned to you,Mando TS, Kaduna Towwn TS near Railway station, then the Zaria TS beside Kwangila, then the Talata Mafara TS , then we have the Sokoto TS, Birnin Kebbi TS, those are our sub stations within the Kaduna Region.”

Engr Ganiyu explained that they have increased their capacity to an average of about 700 MVA, restored the Sokoto sub station within 2 weeks and were able to feed Niger Republic before the Presidential order. Additionally, modalities and upgrades were underway to make the Kebbi axis fully comfortable.

According to him, there was no shortfall in power supply to Kebbi now ,as the maximum power they take was not more than 50 MVA.

He linked the issue of vandals who tempered with their infrastructure; to unemployment especially among the youth which had created so many problems in the country.

He said even though the distance of their stations could be a challenge in safeguarding their infrastructures , they do ” stakeholders management ” by discussing with host communities to ensure that their lines and other steel materials and infrastructures were safe.

He said they have partnered with a tech firm to provide Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) for tracking power towers and installing surveillance equipment., adding “we are collaborating with IT companies to use OPGW for tracking every power tower. A rotating camera with long-range visibility and infrared capabilities for night detection of theft will be deployed. We’re engaging communities to report vandalism and thefts while monitoring the stations.”

On the land issue at Kudenda, he said it had since been resolved and advised the public to desist from encroaching on lands closer or beneath TCN’s infrastructure especially the high tension wires.

Engr Ganiyu O. Aliyu in company of other staff , later took journalists on a site tour of the TCN’s facilities within Mando and near the Railway station at Kakuri,Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.