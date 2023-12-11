TCN raises alarm over vandalisation, stealing of facilities

By Daniel Abia

Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Port Harcourt Regional office has raised the alarm over the increasing cases of vandalism and outright stealing of its facilities across communities within the six states of its operation.

The company said its equipment in Rivers, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states have been tampered with by criminals, thereby posing a serious challenge to power transportation in the region.

To remedy this unfortunate situation, therefore, the company called on the Federal Government to deploy soldiers and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to protect its facilities and the power lines.

The General Manager, TCN, Port Harcourt Region, Dr. Inugonum Thomas, who briefed journalists on some of the giant strides achieved by the company, said the country could do even better in terms of electricity supply to Nigerians.

Thomas stated that the transmission sector is very important in the power chain, which requires the need for the transmission lines to be safe at all times.

He said: “Many times we suffer from people attacking the transmission lines, destroying it, removing parts of the towers, making us unable to have the transportation done easily.

“I remember sometime when I joined my colleagues in the bushes to see these transmission lines that had failed and what had caused it, we saw some hoodlums even attacking the gas pipeline as well as our own transmission lines. If we were not lucky that day, they would have shot us. So, the vandalization is virtually every time.”

Speaking on a guided tour of some of the ongoing projects, the Assistant General Manager, Port Harcourt Sub-Region, Ben Ezemobi, said the company is currently installing a 100MVA transformer, saying when added to the 180, it would become 280MW to effectively cater for the power needs of Rivers State.