Taylor Swift to earn over $100million from Spotify alone in 2023

The “Lover” songstress, Taylor Swift is set to earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone in 2023 after receiving 26.1 billion streams since the start of the year, per Variety.

According to a report on Page Six, Swift has earned around $104 million through November alone.

If the Grammy maker’s streams continue to steadily climb through December, however, she could walk away with closer to $130 million from the streaming giant, according to the outlet.

Spotify revealed Wednesday that the “Cruel Summer” singer was the top artist on the platform globally. Other top performers included Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

Her hits “Cruel Summer” and “Anti-Hero” also made the top 10 songs globally, and her album “Lover” ranked number seven for the year.

The global sensation’s latest win comes after it was revealed she reached billionaire status thanks to the success of her Eras Tour, Bloomberg News analysis reported in October.

According to the outlet, Swift reached a net worth of $1.1 billion since embarking on her worldwide tour earlier this year.

In total, the Grammy winner can walk away with $130 million from the music platform alone this year.

The singer’s tour is on track to make $4.1 billion, which could make it the highest-grossing tour in history, per the Washington Post.

Swifties rushed to buy tickets for the Eras Tour in November 2022 and were left in a panic when Ticketmaster’s website infamously crashed, leaving several fans ticketless.

Tickets were instead sold to resellers, who were asking for up to $449 each. Some fans insisted they even saw prices reach up to $22,000.

The ordeal led to Swift unleashing her fiery anger while slamming Ticketmaster for the disastrous rollout.

Aside from the tour and Spotify, the “New Romantics” songstress is set to make more money with her “Eras Tour” film, which has been in theaters since October 13.

The movie made $80 million in advanced sales and has brought in more than $250 million globally after just seven weeks, according to Variety.

The singer has sent fans into a frenzy since the start of her Eras Tour earlier this year.

While Swift is thriving financially, her personal life is also doing “All Too Well.”

The award winner has spent several weeks off from the international leg of her tour with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The couple are currently shacking up together in the tight end’s $6 million Kansas City mansion after weeks of romantic date nights.