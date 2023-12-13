Tanker drivers excited as NUPENG unveils health insurance scheme

President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha.

By Victor AhiumaYoung

There was wide jubilation by tanker drivers Thursday in Lagos, as their umbrella body, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, unveiled a health insurance scheme for members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of the union.

In partnership with Leadway Insurance Plc, the full health insurance cover including ambulance transfer of beneficiary when necessary is a roaming scheme available in all states across the country.

The launch attracted leaders of tanker drivers all over the country, representatives of government, employers in the Oil and Gas, President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, (employers of tanker drivers), Othman Yusuf, NUPENG former General Secretary, Joseph Akinlaja and immediate past National Chairman of PTD, Salmon Oladiti, among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, among others, said “These drivers brave challenging terrains, harsh weather conditions, and long hours on the roads, insecurity to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fuel to every nook and cranny of our beloved country.

“We must acknowledge that this profession carries inherent risks and dangers. Accidents, injuries, and health-related complications are unfortunate realities that these brave individuals face every day.

However, it is our moral obligation as a Union to provide them with the necessary support, care, and protection they deserve.

“Today, we have come together to address this critical need by introducing the Health Insurance Scheme for our petroleum tanker drivers. This comprehensive health insurance coverage will ensure that our Petroleum Tanker Drivers have access to quality healthcare services, preventative care, and emergency medical attention. Through this scheme, we aim to alleviate financial burdens, provide peace of mind, and guarantee timely medical interventions when needed.

Allow me to express my deepest gratitude to the stakeholders, partners, and organizations who have worked tirelessly to make this scheme a reality. The Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG has collaborated fervently to create a sustainable and inclusive health insurance program specifically tailored for petroleum tanker drivers on wheels.

“This new initiative is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our members – a testament to our collective belief that every individual, regardless of their occupation, deserves high-quality healthcare services. By providing them with the necessary health insurance coverage, we safeguard their physical well-being and ensure their financial security.”

He commended the “National Executive Council, NEC, of NUPENG ,who thought it wise to initiate this scheme, the memberships of PTD Branch of NUPENG, Leadway Health Limited-Health Insurance Scheme , NARTO, IPMAN, MOMAN, DAPMAN,NNPCL and all other stakeholders within the Petroleum distribution chain in the downstream energy sector. Their unwavering commitment to the welfare of our Petroleum Tanker Drivers has played a pivotal role in the realization of this scheme. It is through their support and dedication that we can build a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.

“I call upon the drivers themselves to embrace this opportunity, to utilize the health insurance scheme to its fullest extent. Your health is your most valuable asset, and no cost should be spared in its preservation. I urge you to take preventive measures seriously, undergo regular check-ups, and seek medical assistance whenever it is required. Your health and safety are of paramount importance, not only to yourselves but to our entire nation.

“As we embark on this new chapter, I believe this Health Insurance Scheme will serve as a model for other Branches within our great Union. It is my aspiration that the success of this initiative will encourage others to follow suit, creating a society where every member of the Union is protected and cared for.

Earlier his welcome address, National Chairman of PTD, Augustine Egbon, noted that “Over the years, the leadership of our great Union NUPENG and that of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers have been deeply concerned with the myriad of sad stories of Petroleum Tanker Drivers dying or being incapacitated due to minor ailments or accidents on the road while rendering essential services of petroleum products distribution for use at home, offices, or at industrial setups without recourse to social protection or care from any quarters. These cases could have been easily attended to only if there was access to medical care.

“To stem the ugly trend, the leadership of our great Union and that of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union decided to set aside some amount of money from our very meagre income to make provisions for Healthcare Services for this very important segment of our Union under Leadway Health Limited’s HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME.

Under this coverage, drivers on wheels will be able to access medical care in hospitals under the Leadway Health Limited Insurance Scheme across the length and breadth of the country whenever the need arises. This will curb the frequent death or incapacitation from minor illnesses that our members have faced on the road for years. It will ensure that the health and well-being of all Petroleum Tanker Drivers on the Wheels are catered for.”

He urged “all Petroleum Tanker Drivers on the Wheels to take advantage of this Health Insurance Scheme while on the road carrying out their legitimate and essential duties.