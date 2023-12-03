TACN inducts Uyeh as 6th LAWNA Territorial Chairman today

“For this Administration, the Lord has laid a burden in my heart to RAISE the standard of the old Apostolic Christianity and identity that most of our youths who make up the largest number of membership of the Church today do not know”.

This point was made by Pastor (Dr) Senior Gabriel Okpako Uyeh who will be inducted as the 6th LAWNA Territorial Chairman today under the chairmanship of Pastor (Dr) S. E. Igwe (National President of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, TACN).

In his special pre-induction address at a world press conference held at the TACN, LAWNA International Convention Grounds, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos, at the weekend, the cleric spoke on the stand of the church in politics, spirituality and the welfare of members. Uyeh revealed that it is only the Spirit of God that leads to the choosing or appointing of leaders into positions in TACN.

According to him, the church believes in divine government. He said that singular fact is responsible for the smooth transition from his predecessor to him without rancour, bitterness, division or litigation. Also speaking at the occasion, his Vice Chairman, Pastor David Oluwasegunota Ajibade, supported the notion that the Holy Spirit alone gives directives on who to be appointed as leaders in the church, advising TACN members not to relent in praying and working for the peace, progress and development of the church.

On welfare of members of the church, Uyeh pointed out TACN has always been alive to her responsibilities in taking care of the needy and the less privileged not just in the church but also in the society at large. The incoming LAWNA Territorial Chairman said the church is persistent in reaching out through the prison ministry to the less privileged and orphans.

He promised that he will improve on the welfare of widows of the past leaders who worked selflessly in the house of God. When asked to strike a point of demarcation between religion and politics, Uyeh said they are different and cannot be mixed. According to him, his role is to encourage those in politics to do good for the betterment of the society, while TACN remains committed to praying for political leaders, the nation and the Church.

He added that TACN does not conceal revelations from God from the nation’s leaders as it always reaches out to them whenever there is a need to do so. “We are not directly involved in politics. That is what the fathers had set down for us, and we are committed to doing it. We pray for the government of the land and the nation every blessed day because Christ is for Nigeria and Nigeria is for Christ,” the incoming Territorial Chairman said. He prayed that Nigeria will rise again to assume her place as an egalitarian society in the comity of nations. Uyeh also prayed for the quick revival of the nation’s economy