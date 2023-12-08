By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr Innocent Okwuosa, has said that aside from financial reporting, sustainability reporting is very important for investors to make sound investment decisions.

Okwuosa gave this revelation during the induction ceremony for new members of ICAN in Lagos.

He said financial reporting is no longer enough for investors to make investment decisions, noting that sustainability reporting also plays a key role.

Okwuosa stated: “Financial reporting is no longer enough for investors to make informed investment decisions, it requires in addition, sustainability reporting. That is why the institute places emphasis on continuous professional development because the accountant needs to continue to exhibit technical and professional competence in his field.”

To the new members, he said: “You have to continue to update your knowledge in this area. There are seven faculties made available by the institute, you can choose your area of focus.”

Meanwhile, the Institute, whose mission is to produce world-class chartered accountants, regulate and continually enhance their ethical standards and technical competence in the public interest, inducted 2,014 new members into the profession.

Also, a past president of ICAN, Onome Adewuyi, said that the accounting profession plays a crucial role in the functioning of economics and providing accurate and reliable financial information to the major stakeholders.

She advised the inductees to work with standards and uphold integrity in their practice of the accounting profession.