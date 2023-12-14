Suspend demolition of illegal structures, times ‘re hard, APGA advises Otti

Governor Alex Otti

. We ‘ll be considerate but … – Commissioner

By Steve Oko

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has advised Gov. Alex Otti, to shelve the planned demolition of illegal structures in Umuahia capital city until after the Yuletide so as not to worsen the devastating effects of the already biting economic hardship on the citizenry.

APGA in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro, a lawyer, said that although the State Government had the right to sanitise the building of structures in the city, the timing would rather inflict more pains on the people.

The party, therefore, advised that the exercise be postponed till the first quarter of next year to create time for the affected individuals to adjust for it.



The statement read in part: “APGA, Abia State chapter hereby caution Dr. Alex Otti-led government of Abia State not to add to sufferings of the teaming population of Abia citizens within this Christmas season.



“The attention of APGA has been drawn to a press release by the Abia State Government, acting through the General Manager Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) putting the public on notice about the planned demolition of illegal structures.

“There is no doubt that the structures the government is planning to demolish within Isi gate and its environs contain the businesses of Abia citizens along Isi gate, Cooperative, Uzuakoli road and Aba road, all within Umuahia.

“APGA as a political party and a major opposition party in the state is not averse to the decision of the State government to demolish all illegal structures within the state capital.

“However, APGA wonders why the State Government would want to carry out the said demolition this critical period, when people are struggling to see what they can make out of their respective businesses so as to enable them feed their families, considering the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians, Abians inclusive.

“APGA, hereby, cautions Alex Otti-led government in Abia State to suspend the planned demolition which according to government would commence by next week so as to avert the imminent and obvious hardship it will unleash on Abia citizens doing businesses within the affected areas.

“The said exercise is ill-timed as destroying peoples businesses this Christmas season is tantamount to sending them to their early graves which will further add to the pains and or exacerbate the sufferings of many families.

“It is not in doubt that there are over 100 thousand Abians being fed by the trading going on within Isi gate and its environs and statistics has shown that those trading within the Isi gate come from different parts of Abia State including Aba, Ukwa, Arochukwu and Umunneochi respectively and they come on daily basis just in an effort to feed their respective families and dependent relatives.

“APGA therefore wondered if the State government under Alex Otti has critically considered what will be the end result of dislodging and dislocating over 500 businesses within the affected areas within this Christmas season, especially considering the fact that people are much more expectant of business gains within their business locations during Christmas season.

“Government should therefore, as a matter of urgency and to save lives suspend its planned demolition this year. We advise that same should be shifted next year for the interest of millions of Abians who will be affected by the said decision.”

APGA further advised Government to provide alternate markets where it wants relocate the affected traders before finally embarking on the exercise.

“It is not enough to ask traders to move into designated markets without the government playing its role of making such markets conducive for business transactions/ trading. The beauty of democracy remains in the freedom of speech and good governance is rooted on government listening to popular and genuine opinions within a political system.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has in response, said that Government would apply human face in going about the exercise.

He said that Otti’s administration is very considerate and would always prioritize the good of the people, but warned that no one should contravene the law.