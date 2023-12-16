Supreme Court’s refusal to free Kanu is rape of justice – MASSOB

File image of Nnamdi Kanu in court.

By Steve Oko

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the Supreme Court’s refusal to free Nnamdi Kanu as a rape of justice.

In Friday’s judgment, the Supreme Court quashed the earlier order of the Court of Appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

However, MASSOB in a statement by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, expressed disappointment and fury over the judgment of the apex court.

“Since Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was earlier discharged by the Federal High Court and Appeal Court, it was expected that the apex court will uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s judiciary.

“But it woefully and sadly failed to redeem the battered image of the Nigeria judiciary, which was messed up during the presidential election cases,” MASSOB regretted.

“The people of Biafra and Nigeria have deepened their lost hope in Nigeria judiciary. Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped in Kenya and extradited illegally by Nigeria state.

“The latest judicial prosecution of Ndigbo in Nigeria will never soften or demoralised our unshakable and indomitable spirits for Biafra actualization and restoration.”