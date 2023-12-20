By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, said he would not be broken by the last Friday Supreme Court verdict that he (Kanu) must face trial on terrorism allegations against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu spoke just as the militia arm of IPoB, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, issued a warning to herdsmen, thugs and vigilante outfits operating in the South-East as it marks its third anniversary.

The security outfit also warned the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, to stop the alleged abduction of people in the state.

Kanu spoke about facing terrorism charges in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after the visit to the headquarters of the Depatment State Services, DSS, in Abuja, where Kanu was detained for over two years.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer said he was sure that he would be victorious in the legal battle.

However, reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court by citing some of the sections of the Nigeria constitution, he said: “The eventual verdict of the Supreme Court was conveyed to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and he expressed reservations on the outcome.

“However, Onyendu elected to accept this outcome because of the finality of the Supreme Court decisions, and not because they are infallible.

“Nevertheless, in accepting this verdict, Onyendu specifically requested that the following compelling questions be put out publicly to the discerning members of the public, who are keenly following the trajectory of this case: to wit:

“Did the decision of the Supreme Court, which substantially sanctioned the Federal Government’s illegal act of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, effectively repeal the following Nigerian laws, which were all cited in our brief before the Supreme Court?

“Onyendu once again thanked Ezigbo UmuChineke for your prayers and love, even as he encouraged all to remain focused and keep their eyes on the ball.

“Onyendu enjoined his followers to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as they have always done.”

ESN issues warning to armed herdsmen, vigilante outfits

A statement by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, demanded the disbandment of all political thugs and vigilante outfits, including the Ebubeagu militia established by South-East governors.

The group ordered all alleged government-sponsored criminals, car-snatching gangs, kidnappers and rapists operating in Imo and Anambra States to vacate their camps.

Parts of the statement read: “The Fulani herdsmen and their Miyetti Allah sponsors parading around Abia, Akwa Ibom and Igweocha, Anambra, Delta, Enugu, and Ebonyi axes especially at the Lokpanta area must be stopped.

“They are now involved in highway robbery and kidnapping. Most of the highway robberies and kidnaps along the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba- Port Harcourt Expressway were carried out by these Fulani bandits. Lokpanta Cattle Market is the main hideout of these Fulani bandits.

“This warning also goes to the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, who have left their primary responsibility of securing Anambra State but have taken to crime and illegal abduction and murdering of IPOB members in Anambra State. If you do not stop your murderous actions, we will have no choice but to confront you.

“All political thugs and illegal security outfits formed to go after Biafrans must be disbanded with immediate effect. Ebubeagu militia in Imo State must be disbanded now.

“This Ebubeagu was responsible for the mass killing and burning of innocent people’s houses within Biafraland, especially in Imo State.

“All the government-sponsored criminals, cannibals, car snatching gangs, kidnappers, and rapists operating in Imo and Anambra States are hereby given marching orders to vacate their camps in the Eastern Region as soon as possible.

“All the traditional rulers and politicians who are seriously facilitating the resettlement of Fulani herdsmen in our communities should be ready for us.

“Come next year, we shall forcefully impose harsh punishment on those conniving with Fulani herdsmen and enemies of our land to occupy our ancestral land.”

Vanguard News