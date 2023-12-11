Supreme Court: Group vows to mobilise 300 lawyers for Matawalle

By Fortune Eromosele

The Association of Concerned Citizens, has promised to mobilize not fewer than 300 private lawyers in defending Bello Matawalle, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Zamfara State, at the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, lawyers under the aegis of concerned citizens across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, stated that their decision to mobilize 300 legal professionals aims to protect the country’s democracy from alleged vote rigging and those attempting to intimidate the judiciary.

Comrade Bassey Ekemini, the National Coordinator of the group, emphasized that the Supreme Court must act independently on the day of judgment to uphold its supremacy, putting an end to the arrogance of those who believe they control Zamfara State.

“We have mobilized a legion of lawyers, opinion leaders, and comrades who crusade for truth and justice. They stand as the conscience of the bar and society, showing solidarity and seeking justice for our Governor-in-waiting, Matawalle,” he said.

Ekemini urged the Apex Court to fearlessly deliver its judgment in line with established judicial doctrine, affirming the verdict of the Appellate Court that secured the mandate of the Zamfara people.

“We stand by the mandate given to Bello Matawalle in March 2023 and ask the highest court not to pervert justice. The respected Justices must not succumb to perceived intimidation and media manipulation,” Ekemini added.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm, expressing confidence that justice would prevail, stating, “Bello Matawalle is the holder of the people’s mandate as affirmed by the lower courts, and this group shall stand by him from start to finish in the life of his government, as affirmed by the highest court of the land.