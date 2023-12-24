Supreme Court appeal: Kano agog as Gov Yusuf returns from Abuja

By Bashir Bello

The ancient city of Kano was on Sunday agog as an unprecedented crowd throng out enmasse to welcome the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf who was away to Abuja for the Supreme Court appeal.

The Governor who arrived the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA around 3:05pm drove for close to four hours to Sani Abacha Stadium venue for the flagging off of the Corporate Security training of 2500 youths to be deployed to serve as security in the various MDAs of the state.

In what could be described as street credibility, both young and old, men and women wearing red caps and hijab took over the streets to show affection for the Governor chanting “four plus four”, “Kano sai Abba” among others.

Recall the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP led-government proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court judgment which sacked Governor Yusuf as winner of the March 18th governorship election.

The Governor who arrived the stadium around 7pm was also received by mammoth crowd of supporters who were patiently waiting.

While addressing the mammoth crowd, Governor Yusuf commended the Supreme Court Judges for their commitment to justice and fairness while assuring supporters of victory.

Yusuf explained that the training of the youths was part of the government’s plan to ensure that employment opportunities are provided for the teeming youths of the state.

“This Training School was established by our government in 2011 and youths have been trained on security work and posted to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in the state.

“Today, we are commissioning this program with 2,500 beneficiaries all of who will be trained in security skills.

“The Flagging off of the training at the Corporate Security Training School will commence with a newly introduced security syllabus.

“I want to assure the people of the state that my administration will continue to provide human development programs in order to support the teeming youths of the state,” Governor Yusuf said.

Recall the Governor was said to have been away from the state for weeks ahead of the appeal before the Supreme Court.

