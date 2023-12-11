Support AAUA to be best varsity, Akeredolu tells Nigerians, corporate bodies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has asked individuals and corporate bodies to support the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in its efforts to be the best state university in the country.

Akeredolu, however, gave an assurance of government’s commitment to providing essential support and encouragement to the state-owned institutions, empowering them to fulfil their founding vision and mission statements.

Speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution, the governor

appealed to “philanthropists, stakeholders, and prosperous community members to collaborate with the government in expanding infrastructural growth within educational institutions across the state.”

Akeredolu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, the governor, acknowledged the AAUA’s vision to be a leading institution in research.

He noted that the recent research endeavours by both staff and students of the varsity were commendable.

According to him“Adekunle Ajasin University stands as a significant contributor to staff training and the development of skilled personnel in our state and beyond.

“Countless civil and public sector workers, both within and outside the government, have benefitted from the rich education offered by this institution.

“The AAUA has become intricately interwoven into the tapestry of growth and development within the state and the nation at large.”

The Pro-Chancellor of the AAUA, Dr Tunji Abayomi, said that the progress made by the university to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, highlighting the contributions of staff, host communities, and the university leadership.

“Recognising the synergistic collaboration among the university’s leadership, dedicated staff, and supportive host communities, we have successfully cultivated an environment of stability, peace, and progressive growth at AAUA,” he acknowledged.

Abayomi noted that despite the recent challenges faced by the university, it was still resilient and determined to achieve its goals, saying, “Our university has demonstrated resilience and determination. We have rejuvenated our strength, steadfastly committed to advancing the vision set forth by our founding fathers.”

The Governing Council of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing our achievements. Our strategic focus encompasses fostering a conducive learning environment, instilling strong character development, promoting entrepreneurial skills, and actively engaging in meaningful community service initiatives.”

While expressing gratitude, Dr. Abayomi called upon philanthropic individuals, especially those from Akoko land, to unite with the University in providing essential infrastructure.

He underscored the critical need for improved hostel accommodations, urging the community to contribute to the institution’s continuous development

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments in their respective programmes at the university, admonishing them to make significant contributions to their alma mater and society as a whole.

Prof lge, assured stakeholders of the university’s dedication to excellence and its ambition to secure a prominent place on the international pedestal.

He said that “Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, I am pleased to note that this year’s convocation is a testament to our commitment to benchmark our university against the best and most competitive institutions globally.

” It is the result of a deliberate initiative to institutionalise the university and elevate its competitive edge.

The Vice Chancellor said that ” The outstanding academic achievements of the graduating class were 42 graduates securing First-Class honors, while 1,088 received Second Class Upper Division degrees, 2,264 in Second Class Lower Division, and 605 in Third Class.

“Faculty of Education led with 1,202 graduands, followed by Science, Arts, Social Sciences, Administration and Management Sciences, Agriculture, Law, the Institute of Part-Time, and the Institute of Education.

Additionally, he said that ” about 180 graduands received postgraduate degrees, with 24 achieving the prestigious Ph.D. category.