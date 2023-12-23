Supply Chain Resilience: Expert advocates enhanced infrastructure investment

By Etop Ekanem

A Supply Chain Consultant, Jude Oboh, has called on the government to support the supply chain sector by creating an enabling environment through the formulation of policies that aid the growth of the sector. An urgent injection of funds to improve the infrastructural deficit in the country will also support the growth of the sector and the overall growth of the economy.

Oboh said an investment in the industry helps it to attain its potential in contributing to the growth of our economy.

The expert speaking in a recent media briefing, explained that capital is precious, and every dollar invested in supply chain infrastructure is a dollar that contributes to the growth and development of the economy.

He also added that there needs to be political will to drive transparency, and accountability in all MDAs and there should be in place a working consequence management system.

” Aside from stating the obvious, like the investment in major infrastructural deficit in the country that inhibits the growth of supply chain and the country as a whole, there are certain challenges that are low-hanging fruits that if fixed can have a major instant positive impact on the country. ” He noted.

Oboh disclosed that stakeholders such as industry regulators must improve on their core deliverables if the sector must perform optimally.

He said: “Regulators should not be transformed to revenue collection agencies. Setting fiscal year revenue targets for regulatory agencies in the trade & manufacturing sector should be stopped as this contradicts the essence of setting these agencies up.

They must have a holistic policy development & implementation view that supports businesses to thrive.

Also, there needs to be a complete mindset change; regulators are partners to business growth and hence should collaborate more with manufacturers and other stakeholders on ways to support businesses to meet regulatory requirements rather than being seen as major hindrances.

They should foster a more collaborative atmosphere that fosters joint stakeholder capability development drives to help bridge the capability gap in supply chain professionals in the country.

They should embrace the use of more technology and be more open to the automation of their processes. Knowledge sharing and reapplication of best practices is also an opportunity that can be harnessed.”

He added that Upgrading infrastructure, including transportation networks, warehousing facilities, and digital systems, is essential to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Advanced infrastructure enables better tracking of goods, improves inventory management, and reduces lead times.

Also, He stated that investing in redundant or alternative supply chain routes and suppliers can mitigate the risk of single points of failure. This diversification strategy helps in ensuring continuity even if one part of the chain is disrupted.

As a Supply Chain Management Professional, Oboh currently works with Procter & Gamble Egypt Supplies, Egypt, as the Regional Transportation Transformation leader (Projects), serving Asia, Middle East and Africa, West (AMAW).

He is responsible for the implementation of major technological and transformational transportation projects for the company. Aside from this, he also supports companies and individuals in capability development programs which are fundamental to achieving both personal growth and organizational business objectives.

Oboh concluded that Governments, businesses, and stakeholders must heed the call to prioritize infrastructure investment, fostering agile, adaptable, and resilient supply chains capable of weathering unforeseen challenges while supporting sustained growth and stability.