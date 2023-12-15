Super Falcons drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Nigeria players celebrate their victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

Super Falcons

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped by two spots in the latest FIFA rankings to place 34th in the world.

In the ranking table on the website of the world football governing body, on Friday, the Falcons dropped 21.96 points to rank 1627.12 points, as against 1649.08 in August, the last time the women’s rankings were released.

However, the drop did not affect the team’s ranking on the continent, as it remained the number one team on the continent.

The Super Falcons have won three out of the four games played after the World Cup, including a 7-1 aggregate win over Cape Verde to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

At the CAF Awards 2023 held in Marakesh, Morocco, on Monday, Nigeria was named the best women’s national team, with forward Asisat Oshoala winning her sixth CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

In the rankings, the World Cup-winning team, Spain, moved one place to rank as the number one team in the world. The United States ranked second, with France, England, and Sweden completing the top five.

Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Korea, and Canada complete the top 10.

Vanguard News