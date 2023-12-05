Super Eagles: Peseiro safe until after AFCON – Sports Minister

Jose Peseiro

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh has confirmed that the future of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro will be determined after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Based on the pronouncement of the Sports Minister, Peseiro will be in the Nigeria dugout during the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast amid calls in some quarters for the Portuguese football tactician to be dismissed following a poor start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Enoh has admitted that the Ministry of Sports Development have a say in the status of Peseiro as coach of the Super Eagles as they are involved in the payment of his salaries and agreed on a new contract with him earlier this year.

The former Venezuela and Saudi Arabia manager accepted a pay cut to remain as coach of the Super Eagles, the Minister has confirmed.

S p e a k i n g t o C h a n n e l s Television Sports, John Enoh stated: “I’ll tell you what I met and what I have also done so far. I was given a brief when I became Minister of Sports Development about the fact that the employment of the present Super Eagles coach, the signing of the contract that took place in my predecessor’s office as Minister of Youth and Sports.

“That means that the Ministry played a role in that employment. I also met a situation in which the president of the NFF and his team including the Secretary-General had come to see me and talked about the fact that my predecessor had assured that the payment of the Super Eagles coach was going to be the responsibility of Government, and after about 12 months into the contract of the present coach that there were outstanding salaries that had not been paid.”