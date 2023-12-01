Super Eagles can’t make impact at AFCON 2024 – PFAN boss, Jalla

The Chairman, Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force, Harrison Jalla, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria cannot make much impact at the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire, as they lack the tactical skills for the tournament.

Jalla told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, that the team had lost its self-esteem struggling to beat countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

He said that changes had to be made and these changes had to be done early enough to avert a catastrophe when Nigeria would play at the AFCON 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire.

“Nothing has changed since Coach Jose Peseiro took over the Super Eagles, the team does not really lack talents both home and abroad, but what is missing is the managerial skills needed to harness its potential,” Jalla said.

He said that the Eagles had not been able to secure a good coach and a manager since the death of Stephen Keshi.

“Peseiro has no capacity to transform the team he has done too much damage by his technical ineptitude.

“Nigeria cannot afford to carry a baggage like Paseiro to the AFCON. The Super Eagles have lost their self-esteem they now struggle with countries like Guinea Bissau, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

“Nigeria should forget about anything positive from AFCON if Paseiro is still in charge,” Jalla said.

He added that the solution is to build a brand new Super Eagles with home base players as its nucleus.

He said that a full-fledged home base Super Eagles would have defeated Lesotho and Zimbabwe hands down.

Twenty -four 24 countries will feature at the biennial competition which kicks off on January 13 and ends on February 11 with Nigeria drawn against host country Cote d’Ivoire.

NAN