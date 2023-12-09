Super Eagles: Amunike tipped to replace Peseiro

Amunike

Emmanuel Amunike is favoured as the man to replace Jose Peseiro as head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria if the Portuguese fail to meet set targets at the AFCON.

According to OWNGOAL, 52-year-old Coach Emmanuel Amunike is the pick of the Nigeria Football Federation technical committee for the Super Eagles job if Peseiro fails to guide Nigeria to the Nations cup final in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro’s current agreement with the NFF runs until the end of the AFCON and so a replacement has already been sought for the embattled Portuguese gaffer who has not enjoyed a smooth ride on the Eagles job.

The plans to hire the former Nigeria national team winger is said to have been sold to Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh at a recent meeting with respected ex-internationals. The idea of having an indigenous Super Eagles coach appeals to the Sports Minister, with Amunike’s choice enjoying the backing of top NFF big-wigs except its President, Ibrahim Gusau who is still keen on a foreign manager for the national team.

Current Zambia Coach, Tom Santifiet is reportedly Gusau’s prime candidate to replace Peseiro next year, except the Portuguese manager manages to storm the Africa Cup of Nations final match with the Super Eagles.