Subsidy removal: Alia flags off distribution of palliatives in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has flagged off the third phase of palliatives distribution in the state to cushion the harsh effect of the petrol subsidy removal in the state.

Performing the exercise Tuesday at the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Headquarters in Makurdi, the Governor said the items consisting of 35 trucks of rice and 21 trucks of maize would be distributed in the 276 Council Wards of the state.

He assured that no one would be left out in the distribution of the grains irrespective of political, tribal or religious inclination.

He said: this is a statewide palliative and it will reach the 276 Council Wards of the state. It will be extended to civil servants, Peope Living With Disabilities, people of all religion, politicians irrespective of party affiliation, support groups, farmers, traditional rulers, okada riders, Keke operators, stakeholders and women among others.”

The Governor who commended the Federal Government for the intervention explained that his government carried out the first phase of the distribution through the distribution of assorted fertilisers to farmers.

He said, “the second phase of the interventions was the commissioning and handover of 100 buses to Benue Links which are already reaching all the Local Government Areas, LGAs, and the 36 state of the Federation.”

The Governor assured that he would not relent in his pact with the people of the state saying “already it is a rule for us to pay workers on the 25 of every month and we have also been consistent with the payment of pensions. This is the way to go because the state economy will always feel the impact.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transport and Energy who doubles as the Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee, Mr. Omale Omale assured that the items would be judiciously distributed.

Also, the acting Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, Sir, James Iorpuu commended the Governor for his special interest in the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and Persons of Concern in the state assuring that the agency was on the same page with the Governor.