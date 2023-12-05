Subsidy: Lagos ’23 food festival to create over 1,000 jobs – Commissioner

…as 10,000 participants expected

….Tuface, Crayon to dazzle guests

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to hold a hitch-free 2023 Food Festival aimed to create over 1,000 job opportunities to participants.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bisola Olusanya, disclosed this at a media briefing, on Thursday, held at “The Good Beach,” Victoria Island, on the highlights of the event, tagged: “Fusion of Different Flavours.”

Olusanya, said the annual festival which evolves from “Sea Foods Festival,” is to showcase the huge potentials of the state to the outside world.

According to her, the event scheduled for December 10 at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, will showcase high level of tourism, entertainment, lifestyle, music and different affordable foods to the delight of the attendees.

Olusanya stressed, “The 2023 Lagos Food Festival is coming with a bang as families will have access to Continental delicacies from: Asia, Brazil, Europe and Africa.

“The Lagos Food Festival is an all-inclusive event that project the diverse of the state. It connects those in the food and entertainment industry and the enthusiasts. The testimony that touches me is the fact that it creates opportunity for people to earn money in legit way as well as provide foodstuffs at subsidized rates.”

The commissioner stated that “the event has continued to transform the lives of people and over 1000 jobs are expected to be created since the event is free for all.”

Olusanya, described the event as a wonderful platform for the youths in the state since it is organised close to the end of the year and holiday period.

Bisola Olusanya said that collaboration ahead of this year’s event is impressive despite the economic challenges in the country.

According to her, “Participants and visitors to the Festival will be thrilled by line-up of great artistes, such as Tuface Idibia, Crayon, comedians and Chef, while prices are up for grab from a dancing and family cooking competition.

“The Lagos Food Festival will create a friendly ambience for those that will be attending while the vendors are expected to sell at an affordable prices to the guests. At least 10,000 people are expected at the event,” she added.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, who expressed gratitude to the Governor for regular support to the ministry, assured that December 10 event will be rewarding.

He also thanked the Commissioner for taking the lead always in the implementation of policy and programmes of the ministry, the media and partners in ensuring success of the programme annually.