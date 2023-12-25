Stop your outbursts against Amosun, group tells Oshiomhole

By James Ogunnaike

The Coalition for Sustainable Political Leadership, COSPOL, Ogun State chapter, has called on the erstwhile National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to stop what it described as ‘infantile’ outbursts against former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over his removal from office.

The coalition then enjoined Senator Oshiomhole to focus on his job as a legislator and ensure that the people of his constituency get the dividends of democracy they deserve, rather than embarking on needless political vendetta.

The group was reacting to trending news of Senator Oshiomole blaming his sack and removal as the then National Chairman of APC, on Senator Ibikunle Amosun and other party stalwarts.

According to the group, the outbursts by the former Edo State governor betrayed a vendetta that is unsavory for anyone whose position imposes upon him to be a team player, stressing that he is definitely not the one and reason for his ouster from office.

The group’s position was contained in a statement signed by its State Coordinator, Adeola Matanmi and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital yesterday.

“What is discernible from the outbursts by Oshiomole is that, were he to have power over those he perceived as political enemies, he would have taken vengeance upon them without restraint. Thankfully enough such luxuries are not available to him”.

“From making careless statements unbecoming of an acclaimed progressive politician, to wanting to muscle his ways where consensus is the only path, Oshiomhole set for himself many bobby-traps that eventually exploded in his face as chairman of the party then”.

“His allegation that Senator Amosun was disloyal to former President Muhammadu Buhari goes against every grain of the truth as both men still enjoy the best of relations even after leaving office”.