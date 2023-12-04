‘Stop dicsussing my sexuality’ – Billie Eilish tackles magazine for exposing her

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has asked people to stop discussing her sexuality as she accused a magazine of “outing” her.

BBC Newsbeat reported on Monday that the Bad Guy singer suggested she was attracted to women in a recent cover interview for US outlet Variety.

And at the magazine’s Hitmakers Awards over the weekend, Billie was asked on camera if she had meant to come out.

Billie’s since sarcastically thanked Variety for “outing” her “instead of talking about anything else that matters.”

Although Billie seemed upbeat during the red carpet chat on Saturday, her Instagram post wasn’t so chilled.

She wrote, “Thanks Variety for my award and also for outing me on a red carpet at 11 a.m. instead of talking to me about anything else that matters.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares.”

In the magazine interview, first published on November 13, Billie discusses being a young woman in the public eye and how she would feel intimidated by other females.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” the 21-year-old told Variety.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

When asked about her sexuality at the red carpet event at the weekend, she said, “I didn’t realise people didn’t know.”

But she also said she didn’t really believe in the concept of “coming out” or the idea that people should have to reveal their sexuality.

“Why can’t we just exist?” she said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

Alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, Billie accepted the award for Film Song of the Year for What Was I Made For from Barbie.