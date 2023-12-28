Sterling Bank canvasses circular economy to create jobs

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc, has emphasized the need to encourage circular economy that would create jobs, keep the environment clean and promote healthy life among other benefits.

Speaking at Alpha Beach Lagos, one of the locations for the nationwide cleaning exercise instituted by the bank, Dele Faseemo, Group Head, Renewable Energy, Sterling Bank Plc, said: “The Sterling One Foundation has a practice of cleaning up beaches and adopting them sustainably so that after the Foundation had gone, the local community would continue to keep the beaches clean. Sterling Bank is assuming a sense of urgency to rid communities of waste and promote a culture of recycling to protect the planet. This will create jobs, keep our environment clean, and foster a sense of collective responsibility in combating plastic pollution.”

Speaking as well, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, expressed gratitude to its partners who came out in their numbers and early enough to partake in the exercise.

Ibekwe said one of the focus areas for the foundation is climate action, adding that for Sterling Bank, one of their focus areas for business strategy is renewable energy.

She said that the bank has prioritized the environment since 2007 “so what you are seeing today is not something that started today even before we started our working career, this project has commenced and it’s not stopping anytime soon.”

She said: “It is imperative that we accelerate our efforts and transition to a circular economy, where plastics are used responsibly, recycled, and repurposed.

“To address this urgent issue, Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with Green Space Depot and the support of Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), organised a community clean up.

“This initiative seeks to mobilise our community, empower individuals, and foster a sense of collective responsibility in combating plastic pollution. Caring for the environment meant caring for the next generation.”