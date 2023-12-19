Standard Chartered, Coris Bank enter agreement on sale of banking arm

By Peter Egwuatu

Standard Chartered has entered into an agreement with Coris Group for the sale of its Consumer Banking business in Côte d’Ivoire.

Subject to regulatory approvals and the transfer of business, this marks the completion of the divestment process from various markets, first announced in April 2022.

The agreement was announced by Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and the Middle East (AME), and Idrissa Nassa, Coris Group Chairman.

Kaushal said: “This agreement marks a milestone in Standard Chartered’s journey in the AME region towards streamlining the business and providing further impetus to our delivery of best-in-class services and expertise to our clients. ”The successful conclusion of the Bank’s strategic divestments will see us double-down on growth opportunities in AME by leveraging our long track record in the region. Alongside Coris Bank International, we are confident that this transition will be executed seamlessly as part of our commitment to prioritise the satisfaction of retail customers, the wellbeing and stability of our people.”

Nassa welcomed the finalisation of this agreement saying, “The acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank’s retail segment in Côte d’Ivoire is strategic to further strengthen Coris Bank International’s positioning in this emerging country. We will continue the satisfaction of this privileged clientele through our offers reinforced with new products and innovative services”.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has received a $175 million funding facility from Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

The facility comprises a $100 million in long-term senior debt, $50 million of trade finance medium-term senior debt and a $25 million risk participation program.

This was announced at the weekend by the AfDB having been approved by its Board of Directors.

A statement from the bank said the long-term senior debt will enhance UBA’s capacity to finance projects in Nigeria in the key sectors of infrastructure, agriculture and related value chains, as well as manufacturing, energy, and SMEs.

The statement added: ”The facility will be complemented with technical assistance from the Affirmative Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative to boost access to finance and technical assistance to women SMEs.

”The trade finance senior debt will provide UBA with much needed countercyclical dollar liquidity to support SMEs and local corporates involved in export-import related activities in the short to medium term.

”The unfunded Risk Participation Agreement aims to strengthen UBA UK’s role as regional confirming bank and by extension expand access to international markets for largely excluded African issuing banks.’

The African Development Bank and UBA UK, a subsidiary of UBA PLC, will share 50/50 the default risk on a portfolio of eligible trade transactions originated by African issuing banks and indemnified by UBA UK”.

Speaking after the Board approval, AfDB’s Group Director General for Nigeria, Lamin Barrow, said, “We are pleased to support UBA with this package, which aligns with four (4) of the African Development Bank’s High 5 priorities namely Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Integrate Africa, and Industrialise Africa.

“This intervention will address unmet demand for trade finance in Nigeria and Africa respectively by providing medium term finance to support exports² and the importation of intermediate goods required to sustain vital economic sectors. It will also unlock stable and affordable funding for SMEs who are the engine of Nigeria’s economic growth and employment generation,” Ahmed Attout, African Development Bank Acting Director for Financial Sector Development, further said.

Also commenting, the Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA, Oliver Alawuba said, “This facility will further deepens our support, which has been very considerable, to the critical sectors of Nigerian economy and especially to Women-owned businesses and small and medium enterprises, which we consider as the engine of any country’s economic development.”