Stage-managed impeachment of Gov Fubara would be resisted, Ijaw group warns

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN Ijaw group called Ijaw Renaissance Force, Monday, warned that any stage-managed impeachment or judicial pronouncement to remove the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, would be vehemently resisted.

The declaration by the group comprising over 100 ethnic nationalities and youth groups operating in Rivers and Bayelsa was contained in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, and Secretary, Sir White Kalio respectively.

The statement reads, “We, members of Ijaw Renaissance Force, a coalition of over 100 ethnic nationalities and youth groups operating in Rivers and Bayelsa, have watched with grave concern the ongoing power tussle between Fmr Gov. Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister, and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

“We have also watched with bated breath attempts by some elected officials and other non-state actors to stage manage the forceful removal from office of duly elected Governor Fubara through the back door without any justifiable reason.

“On its part, our coalition have equally made spirited efforts and reached out to both parties and other critical stakeholders in the power struggle in a bid to let sanity prevail so as to uphold the sacred mandate of Rivers people for the good governance they so much desired.

“We, therefore, state unequivocally that any attempted or vexed impeachment or judicial stage managed removal of Gov. Sim Fubara from office would spell another return to the oil war struggle in Rivers. A word is enough for the wise.”