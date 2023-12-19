SSANU to FG on IPPIS: Consult varsity mgt, labour unions for seamless payment platform

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on the Federal Government to consult University management and labour unions on workable, reliable, seamless and acceptable payment platform in transiting to the new regime in order to capture the peculiarities of university workers.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, had on Wednesday last week, gave approval that tertiary institutions should be removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

SSANU also frowned at the delay in the payment of the withheld four months salary of members, which had been approved by President Bola Tinubu.

SSANU in a communique at the end of its 46th National Executive Council, NEC, held at Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State by its National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, said: “NEC in session appreciates the decision of the Federal Government to exempt all tertiary institutions from IPPIS.”

While commending this decision, it, however, encourages government to critically consult management of universities and labour unions on workable, reliable, seamless and acceptable approach in transiting to the new regime in order to capture the peculiarities of university workers.

“This is with a view to forestall the complicated problems that plagued the use of IPPIS.

“NEC, therefore, urges the government to consider improving the old system with some latest features in the U3PS payment solution presented to it by the JAC of SSANU and NASU.”