SRHR advocates insist on anti-SGBV policies in Lagos

…As NRHJN, Lagos DSVA, WARDC, TCI mark 2023 IDEVAW

By Sola Ogundipe

Advocates for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights have urged the continuation of initiatives to curb the rampant occurrences of sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos and its surrounds.

Participants made the appeal during a virtual webinar hosted by the Lagos State branch of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, NRHJN, to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children, IDEVAW.

Mrs Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, stated in her presentation titled “The Role of Policy and Legislation in Addressing Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Lagos State” that policy and legislation had helped in restricting the actions of SGBV perpetrators.

Viviour-Adeniyi, who was represented by the Legal Department’s Head, Legal Department of the agency, Tope Oyedija, said prevention before cure is the solution to ending SGBV.

Her words: “Legislation such as the criminal code, VAPP law, Child Rights Law, among others have played significant role in reducing the activities of perpetrators of SGBV in the state and in the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of SGBV in the state while community engagement, support services, shelter, recently established by the agency and others by CSOs have also helped in rescuing victims of SGBV from immediate danger and into protective custody for psychosocial support to mitigate the impact of the violence on them.”

She said suspected and confirmed cases of domestic and sexual violence should be directed to the toll free number 08000333333 for prompt response and utmost confidentiality.

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director of the Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, called for the abolition of the patriarchal nature of African culture, which makes women more vulnerable to SGBV in her presentation titled “Mitigating the Impact of Sexual and Domestic Violence Against Women in Nigeria.”

Akiyode-Afolabi, a lawyer and member of the NRHJN’s Board of Trustees, complained that impunity has fueled SGBV owing to power imbalances, injustice, unfavorable legislation, and insufficient punishments.

“Strong policies, political will and sanctions should be put in place to mitigate the impact of domestic and sexual violence impact on women while survivors and everyone should continue to say no to violence and not give in to the excuses of the perpetrators,” she avowed.

On her part, the Lagos State Programme Manager, The Challenge Initiative, TCI, Nigeria, Dr Omotunde Odanye, advocated for government policies that promote women rights, and also target quality and balanced information on family planning to avoid unintended pregnancy and allied challenges.

In her presentation entitled: “Empowering Women through Family Planning: A Path to Gender Equality and Violence Prevention”, Odanye said lack of family planning options can stress a family and lead to escalation of violence among married couples.

“Empower a woman to make strategic life choices. Family planning allows couples to attain the desired number of children, healthy child spacing through use of contraceptive Information, which will enable complete education for girls and women, improve economic independence, gender equality, healthier women and girls, better relationships and families.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Lagos State Coordinator of the NRHJN, Ms Kikelomo Oduyebo said as a media advocacy group, the NRHJN will sustain its advocacy on elimination of violence against women and children through partnerships with government, development partners and other groups.

Oduyebo said the Network had been advocating on SRHR issues since 2010 and was happy to join the global community to observe the 16 days of activism against SGBV to herald the IDEVAW, till December 10, “Universal Human Rights Declaration Day”.