Squash gradually gaining recognition, says former federation president

Adamu Erena, the former President of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), said squash attained great momentum in 2023 as it was added to the 2028 Atlanta Olympics games.

Erena said this, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Lagos, while assessing the performance of the sport in 2023.

He made the remark in light of the rising profile of squash and its inclusion in the 2028 Atlanta Olympics.

“The awareness of the sport in recent times is commendable, the exposure and publicity given to the sport is amazing. In my assessment this was a good year for squash.

“The confidence of our players has grown to a great level. The number of tournaments this year was good. With more collaborative efforts we can have more.

“All hands must be on deck to achieve this in the coming year and I’m happy for these young talented players. Being in the Olympics is the icing on the cake,” he said.

On the level of development of squash in the North, the Minna-based businessman told NAN that squash was in a rebuilding process in the North.

“We’ve newly groomed players that are coming up, I know by next year with exposure, they would have gained momentum.

“Discovering more talents and grooming them to stardom is something we’re committed to as stakeholders,” the former president said. (NAN)