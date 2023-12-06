Sports minister hails Super Falcons WAFCON qualification

John Enoh

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh has hailed the Super Falcons on their successful qualification for the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) slated for Morocco.

The minister said the team displayed an impressive level of determination and teamwork, securing vital victories during the qualifiers to solidify their place in the prestigious WAFCON.

He lauded the Super Falcons for their remarkable effort in showcasing the nation’s prowess on the continental stage.

“The qualification of our Super Falcons for the African Women’s Cup of Nations is a testament to the dedication and talent of our exceptional players.

“Their outstanding performance reflects Nigeria’s rich sporting heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence,” he said.

Enoh emphasized the significance of women’s football in Nigeria, highlighting the pivotal role played by the Super Falcons in inspiring young athletes and fostering a culture of inclusivity and sporting prowess across the nation.

“Through their hard work and commitment, the Super Falcons have not only secured a place in this prestigious tournament but have also inspired a new generation of aspiring female footballers.

“Their success resonates beyond the field, serving as a beacon of hope and empowerment for young women in our country,” he added.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to supporting the team and other national teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons of Nigeria, nine-time champions on Tuesday defeated their host 2-1 for a 7-1 aggregate win in the final round of the qualification series.